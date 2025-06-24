Submit Release
Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 0481

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0481 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 25, 2025
Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025
Second consideration, April 2, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, May 5, 2025 (50-0)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), May 5, 2025
In the House
Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 6, 2025
Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
First consideration, June 3, 2025
Laid on the table, June 3, 2025
Removed from table, June 24, 2025

