Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 0481
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0481
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 25, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
|Second consideration, April 2, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, May 5, 2025 (50-0)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), May 5, 2025
|In the House
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 3, 2025
|Removed from table, June 24, 2025
