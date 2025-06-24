Senate Bill 109 Printer's Number 0062

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0062 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, March 24, 2025 First consideration, March 24, 2025 Second consideration, March 31, 2025 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 31, 2025 Re-reported as committed, June 10, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, June 10, 2025 (50-0) In the House Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, June 11, 2025 Reported as committed, June 23, 2025 First consideration, June 23, 2025 Laid on the table, June 23, 2025 Removed from table, June 24, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.