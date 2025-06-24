Senate Bill 109 Printer's Number 0062
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0062
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 24, 2025
|First consideration, March 24, 2025
|Second consideration, March 31, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 31, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, June 10, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, June 10, 2025 (50-0)
|In the House
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, June 11, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 23, 2025
|First consideration, June 23, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 23, 2025
|Removed from table, June 24, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.