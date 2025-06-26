Virtual Career Workshop Helps Job Seekers Navigate a Tough Market and Land Roles That Truly Fit

From Stuck to Unstoppable: Land the Job you want Raven Lee Consulting logo

From Stuck to Unstoppable: Land the Job You Actually Want

This webinar is for job seekers who’s been sending resumes into a black hole and wondering if it’s them. It’s not. The market has shifted, but you can still stand out if you have the right strategy” — Raven Lee

GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career strategist and leadership coach Raven Lee will host a free virtual webinar on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, titled “ From Stuck to Unstoppable: Land the Job You Actually Want .” This high-impact session is designed for mid-level and senior professionals ready to regain momentum and confidently pursue leadership roles that reflect their experience, values, and ambitions—especially in a challenging job market.While the national unemployment rate remains steady at 4.2%, the story for experienced professionals often looks very different. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average duration of unemployment now exceeds 21 weeks (about 5.5 months), with nearly 1 in 4 unemployed Americans out of work for six months or more. Mid-to-senior level candidates face longer, more frustrating searches—often submitting resumes with little to no response.“This webinar is for every experienced professional who’s been sending resumes into a black hole and wondering if it’s just them,” says Lee. “It’s not. The market has shifted, but senior talent can still stand out if they have the right strategy.In this live webinar, participants will learn how to:• Design a compelling career vision that leverages their expertise and guides intentional action• Reclaim confidence and move beyond the self-doubt that hinders leadership opportunities• Articulate an executive brand with clarity, gravitas, and measurable impact• Implement strategies proven to work in the current job market.Attendees will walk away ready to:• Identify and pursue high-impact leadership opportunities aligned with their long-term career goals• Show up with clarity and confidence, and deliver a message that resonates with executive recruiters and hiring managers• Take strategic, focused action that leads to meaningful interviews, offers, and advancementThis free virtual event is open to all mid-level and senior job seekers, but space is limited. Early registration is encouraged. Participants should plan to log in a few minutes before the session begins to secure their spot. Register here: From Stuck to Unstoppable: Land the Job You Actually Want________________________________________Raven Lee is an organizational health strategist and certified leadership coach who equips experienced professionals with the tools to navigate complex transitions, elevate their executive presence, and land high-value roles. Through her signature Career Tune-up™ method, Raven offers bold, practical guidance that delivers results for leaders ready to make their next move.

