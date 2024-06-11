Raven Lee Consulting Launches Monthly Leadership Courses for New and Emerging Leaders Starting Aug 6, 2024
Join our July virtual sessions to master essential management skills, build positive team relationships, and drive productivity with Blanchard’s proven methods
Raven Lee Consulting is excited to announce the launch of our monthly leadership courses, beginning with Blanchard Management Essentials® on Aug 6, 7, and 8, 2024. This course, created by Blanchard, is designed to equip new managers with crucial skills for success in today's competitive business environment.
— Raven Lee, Founder and CEO of Raven Lee Consulting
Early Registration Offer: The first 10 people will received a 15% discount on this transformative course!
Course Overview: Blanchard Management Essentials® is a transformational leadership training program tailored for new managers and those who need to sharpen their essential skills. The program addresses the significant costs of managerial struggles, such as high turnover, low morale, and poor productivity, by providing managers with the tools they need to build positive relationships with team members, inspire engagement, and drive productivity.
Virtual Training Sessions: The course consists of three 2-hour virtual training sessions that teach participants the world-renowned One Minute Manager conversations:
• Virtual Session 1: LEARN (Aug 6th)
• Participants will understand the challenges of transitioning from individual contributor to manager and learn the four essential skills needed to balance relationships and results.
• Virtual Session 2: PRACTICE (Aug 7th)
• Participants will put the four essential conversational skills to work in the context of the first two managerial conversations – Goal Setting and Praising.
• Virtual Session 3: PRACTICE (Aug 8th)
• Participants will engage in practice activities for the third and fourth conversations – Redirecting and Wrapping Up – and prepare to apply their new knowledge and skills in their work lives.
Post-Session Support: After completing the sessions, participants will have access to the Blanchard Management Essentials Challenge through the Blanchard Exchange course. This sustainment program guides learners through a set of tasks to practice their new skills on the job, ensuring long-term success and application of the training.
Why Attend: New managers often face significant challenges without the proper skills and training. Blanchard Management Essentials® addresses these issues head-on by providing practical, actionable strategies that help managers:
• Build and maintain positive relationships with team members
• Inspire higher levels of engagement and productivity
• Conduct effective performance conversations
"Blanchard Management Essentials® is a vital course for any new leader looking to thrive in their role," said Raven Lee, Founder and CEO of Raven Lee Consulting. "We are excited to be Blanchard Authorized Partners, which allows us to bring this researched backed program to our clients. Through our connection with Blanchard, we are bringing proven quality development programs to the leaders we serve."
Registration Information:
• Course Dates: Aug 6, 7, and 8, 2024
• Format: Three 2-hour virtual sessions
• Registration: Visit www.ravenleeconsulting.com to register and learn more about the program.
