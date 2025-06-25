Greene County Residents May Be Eligible for Assistance After April Severe Storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas homeowners and renters in Greene County are now eligible for FEMA grants after the April 2-22 severe storms, flooding and tornadoes.

Eligible applicants with damage not covered by insurance may qualify for grants for temporary housing, basic home repairs and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Greene County joins the 16 counties previously approved for FEMA assistance after the April storms including Clark, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Hot Spring, Jackson, Miller, Ouachita, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Francis, Saline, Sharp and White counties.

Residents with homeowners’ or renters’ insurance are encouraged to file a claim as soon as possible with their insurance carrier. By law, FEMA cannot provide funding for losses covered by your insurance. If your policy does not cover all disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Survivor assistance from the March 14-15 storms remains available for residents in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties.

If you were affected by both the March 14-15 and the April 2-22 disasters, you are encouraged to file a separate FEMA application for each. The deadline for the March storms is Monday, July 14. The last day to apply for the April storms is Tuesday, July 22.

There are several ways to apply. Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

In-person survivor assistance is also available at several sites across the impacted area. To find hours and locations, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865 or fema.gov/disaster/4873, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the link under “In-person Survivor Assistance.”

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Arkansas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865 or fema.gov/disaster/4873. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/