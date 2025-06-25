Full closures of Honolulu-bound Likelike Highway begin Monday, June 30

Main, News Posted on Jun 24, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU –The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of upcoming full closures of Honolulu-bound Likelike Highway beginning Monday, June 30 from the H-3 Freeway split through the Wilson Tunnel.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the Honolulu-bound Likelike Highway will be closed for the installation of hanger rods in the ceiling of Wilson Tunnel. The rods are made of stainless steel and provide support to the tunnel ceiling. Replacement of the rods through this project will reduce the likelihood of emergency closures of the tunnel.

This closure requires additional daily lane closures prior to the H-3 Freeway split to safely close the highway. There will be closures in the following areas:

One right lane closed from the intersection of Honolulu-bound Kahekili Highway and Kulukeoe Street to Likelike Highway

One left lane closed from the intersection of Honolulu-bound Likelike Highway and Kahekili Highway, building to a full closure just before the H-3 Freeway split

The Pali Highway and H-3 Freeway remain open as viable trans-Ko‘olau alternatives. This work is estimated for completion on Friday, Aug. 8, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

