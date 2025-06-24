MPD Makes Arrest in Assault on a Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who stabbed a Third District officer during an arrest this morning.



On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 8:35 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of theft in progress at an establishment in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest. Officers approached the suspect leaving the store with stolen merchandise and attempted to stop the suspect in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

The suspect became combative and assaulted an officer. An additional officer deployed Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Spray at the suspect. The suspect then produced a knife and swung the knife at the officer he previously assaulted, causing a laceration to the officer’s forehead. Additional officers ordered the suspect to drop the knife, and the suspect complied and was taken into custody.



The injured officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



45-year-old Ian Andre Zephryin, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill, Felony Assault on a Police Officer, Second Degree Theft, and Resisting Arrest.



“We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our injured officer, and I want to thank the officers who took this suspect into custody and rushed to the aid of their injured colleague,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “This incident highlights the dangers our officers face every day as they work to keep our city safe.”



CCN: 25094547



