PWB Special Meeting – June 26, 2025

The Public Works Board will hold a special meeting on June 26, 2025, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. This meeting will be held online via Zoom.

Agenda item for special meeting: Action to Approve the PWB Lobbyist Contract for FY26

Join special meeting on June 26 (via Zoom)

