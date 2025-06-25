Leading the Way in Protecting Student Data & Schools - Nationwide Studios Inc.

Protecting Students in Schools, Districts and Universities Graduations by Legacy Studios Nationwide Studios Inc. - Legacy Studios, Teddy Bear Portraits, Now & Forever Studios, Generations,Legacy Yearbooks & Pixami

Becoming The First Major Player in School Photography & Yearbooks to Achieve SOC 2 Type I Compliance

SOC 2 allows us to offer school partners a new level of assurance that their data is safe, and we are not only meeting state and federal guidelines but leading the industry in safety and security.” — David Crandall

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationwide Studios is proud to announce it is the first school photography and yearbook provider in the country to achieve SOC 2 Type I certification—a rigorous, independent audit verifying the company meets high standards for data security, availability, and confidentiality. For schools, this means your partner has formally demonstrated the ability to securely manage sensitive data like student names, photos, contact information, and order details.“Schools trust us with meaningful moments—and sensitive information,” said Jordan Moore, Chief Privacy Officer at Nationwide Studios. “Achieving SOC 2 shows we take that responsibility seriously and have proven safeguards in place.”What Is SOC 2?SOC 2 is a widely recognized data security framework developed by the AICPA. It verifies that companies have strong systems in place to protect customer data through secure access, high availability, and confidential handling. Nationwide Studios’ audit was conducted by KirkpatrickPrice, a nationally respected CPA and cybersecurity firm.Why This Matters for Schools• North Carolina now requires SOC 2 certification for education service providers—a standard most have not yet met. Nationwide Studios is one of the only companies already qualified.• Districts can now list Nationwide Studios as SOC 2 Type I certified in trusted vendor documentation and risk assessments.• Reduces your legal and reputational risk—a certified provider shows due diligence in protecting student data.• Reassures families—you can confidently point to your school’s partnership with a certified, secure provider.“Our work touches the lives of millions of students and families, and that trust is something we take very seriously. SOC 2 compliance allows us to offer school partners a new level of assurance that their data is safe, and we are not only meeting state and federal guidelines but leading the industry in safety and security. We will be announcing even more critical safety initiatives for our school and collegiate partners in the coming months that will forever reshape student safety within schools across the United States,” stated David Crandall, Vice President of Development at Nationwide Studios Inc.What’s Next?Nationwide Studios is already pursuing SOC 2 Type II compliance—expected in 2026. While Type I confirms controls are in place, Type II evaluates how effectively those controls work over time.“It has been a top initiative for our team and the entire company to work so hard to build and provide a framework like SOC 2 that will help lead our company to become the most trusted and safeguarded company within the school traditions industry,” stated David Farrell, Vice President of Information Technology, Nationwide Studios Inc.What School Leaders Can Do?• Ask your school vendors if they are SOC 2 certified—or when they plan to be. If they are not meeting state and federal guidelines, then reach out to one of our affiliates for your school tradition needs.• Update your district’s documentation to reflect this milestone with Nationwide Studios as a SOC 2 certified trusted partner.• Communicate this to families to demonstrate your school’s commitment to data privacy.Media Contact:Jordan MooreChief Privacy Officer, Nationwide Studiosjordan.moore@nationwidestudios.comFor School Tradition Needs:• Preschool Portraits, Teddy Bear Portraits, teddybearportraits.com• School and Collegiate Portraits, Legacy Studios , legacystudios.com• Yearbooks K-8, Legacy Yearbooks, legacyyearbooks.com• Yearbooks High School, Signature Yearbook, signatureyearbook.com• Yearbook Software for schools or independents, Pixami Software, pixami.com

