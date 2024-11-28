New options coming in the school traditions space with announcement of acquisition

School Pictures, Yearbooks and School Traditions School Yearbooks - Great School Memories

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationwide Studios Inc., parent company to Legacy Studios, Legacy Yearbooks and Teddy Bear Portraits is proud to announce the acquisition of Pixami , Inc., the leading provider of online yearbook software in the US, Canada, and the UK.Pixami will join the Nationwide family of companies, playing a key role in the development of building new software that supports the volume business of school traditions with collegiate and secondary yearbooks. This collaboration will also create opportunities, using Pixami’s technology, to integrate personalized photo products into other markets, and across all Nationwide companies as well as provide new solutions for independent companies across the globe.Tom Hodgens, Pixami’s CEO, said “Everyone at Pixami is excited about the transition into the Nationwide Studios family. From the first meeting with NWS leadership team, we realized the opportunity of combining Pixami’s yearbook technology and print relationships with Nationwide’s brand, marketing reach and scalability which will expedite growth and capabilities. Pixami now has the resources, experience, marketing, and support to truly serve as we have always dreamed to do.”Nationwide Studios Inc., is investing in multiple new verticals and continuing to build on its customer service focus throughout all companies and all divisions. Together, the infusion of capital, resources and expertise will enable Pixami to not just grow its software business but enable it to be a turnkey yearbook solution for photographers and wholesale yearbook brokers across the United States. In addition, Pixami is close to launching two new verticals that will provide a brand-new service and program in Canada, Europe, Australia, and the UK that would not have been possible without the experience and collaboration with Nationwide Studios Inc.Lou Esposito, Nationwide Studios CEO said “NWS continues its mission of smart growth within our market space creating exciting opportunity and innovation for Nationwide Studios. We believe the Yearbook Printing Industry is ripe disruption and we will provide to existing Pixami School Volume Photographers and Studios a software platform and service model that will allow them to convert each Photography customer to also a yearbook customer. Further, we will create and foster an environment for Yearbook Service Professions to continue to build relationships and allow them to grow their businesses. We believe in our market space, our employees, core values and our 80/20 business philosophy envelopes all aspects of how we approach and grow the business understanding that PEOPLE is our strongest asset. Pixami is a natural fit for NWS.Pixami will continue to be ran as a separate business unit serving the independent school photography industry and yearbook brokering industry. The only change that Nationwide Studios Inc. is making to the Pixami team is adding to personnel both in development and in marketing and sales. As a separate business unit, Pixami will fall under the leadership of David Crandall , the former executive director of the national trade association for the school photography and yearbook industry. David Crandall said “I have known the Pixami team for years and could not be more excited about this opportunity and what we can all do together. The collaboration between all of divisions and the Pixami team is invigorating. The pure number of opportunities for new services and programs in the school traditions space with this opportunity not just here in the US but, globally, is incredible. I look forward to supporting our existing divisions with this new business unit, along with bringing new options and offerings to the entire industry. The most exciting part is our new strategic partnership with The Volume Printing Group and the new offerings and cost savings it will bring to independents, brokers, regional and national companies throughout the industry.In the coming months, Pixami Inc. and its strategic partner, The Volume Printing Group, will be launching brand new offerings for US and international partners that will provide a new solution in the yearbook market that will generate new channels for their business to grow and compete at levels they have never been able to. The Volume Printing Group partnership bundled with their full “Go to market” from customer service, a fully developed ERP to world class printing will for sure provide many independents, brokers and organizations with solutions that will forever reshape their business.To learn more visit: www.nationwidestudios.com or contact communications@nationwidestudios.comPixami, Inc.Pleasanton, California

