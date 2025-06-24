Brentwood Farmhouse Redefines Modern Luxury on Coveted Cul-de-Sac

12227 Tweed Ln Los Angeles, CA 90049

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of Brentwood, south of Sunset and north of San Vicente, a newly constructed designer farmhouse is now offered at $16,995,000. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac just moments from the neighborhood’s most celebrated shops, dining, and schools, 12227 Tweed Lane presents over 10,200 square feet of living space on a nearly 12,000-square-foot flat lot.

Built by GME Development and designed with precision and scale, the seven-bedroom, nine-bath residence blends contemporary warmth with international craftsmanship. Imported finishes from Milan-based brands including Poliform, Modulnova, MisuraEmme, Porada, Gallotti & Radice, and Bisazza elevate each room. A Molteni-designed kitchen is outfitted with Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances and is supported by a concealed chef’s kitchen and walk-in pantry. Venetian plaster walls, wide hallways, and soaring ceilings throughout enhance the home’s sense of space and refinement.

The upper level features a grand primary suite with nearly 14-foot vaulted ceilings, private outdoor lounge, spa-style bath with imported Italian stone, and dual walk-in closets. Three additional en-suite bedrooms and a full laundry room complete the floor.

On the lower level, 12-foot ceilings and a full-length light well bring in natural light. This level includes two guest bedrooms, a 5K home theater, gym, spa and massage room, wine cellar, and recreation lounge with direct backyard access.

The grounds include a 40-foot pool and spa, covered dining terrace with built-in heating, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, and mature landscaping designed for privacy. A detached 800-square-foot ADU with its own address offers a bedroom, bathroom, and pool bath, ideal for guests or staff.

Additional features include elevator access to all levels, six HVAC zones, zero-step entry, and a gated motor court. Zoned for Kenter Canyon School, the home offers the rare combination of architectural pedigree, interior design excellence, and walkable Westside living.

12227 Tweed Lane is listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty. Asking price: $16,995,000.

