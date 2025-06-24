New Spanish-Style Home Under Construction in Westwood with ADU and Customization Options

10509 Wilkins Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity is emerging in one of Westwood’s most desirable residential neighborhoods. Currently under construction at 10509 Wilkins Avenue, this Spanish-style residence blends timeless design with modern flexibility and is offered at $5,025,000. Developed by Thomas James Homes, the property will include five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached accessory dwelling unit, all moments from Westwood Village, UCLA, and Century City.

The approximately 4,020-square-foot property is thoughtfully designed for comfortable daily living and seamless entertaining. At the heart of the home, the open-concept kitchen will feature an oversized island, walk-in pantry, and premium appliances. It flows directly into the great room and dining area, where large stacking doors open to the backyard for a true indoor-outdoor experience.

A versatile first-floor guest suite with its own entrance, kitchenette, and ensuite bath provides a private option for visitors, extended family, or a home office. Upstairs, the grand suite includes a fireplace, spa-inspired bath, and a spacious walk-in closet. A bright loft and upstairs laundry room add everyday functionality.

The detached ADU includes a bathroom, kitchenette, and private entry, offering flexibility for rental income, a guest house, or a creative workspace.

Buyers who enter during construction can explore design personalization options, preferred pricing, and a guaranteed completion date. A complimentary one-year membership to Inspirato, a luxury travel platform, is included with purchase.

10509 Wilkins Avenue is listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty. Asking price: $5,025,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.