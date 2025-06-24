Studio City Estate Offers Private Compound Living Across 4.5 Acres

3140 Coldwater Canyon, Studio City, CA 91604

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled deep within the hills of Studio City, 3140 Coldwater Canyon Road presents a rare opportunity to own a fully gated 4.5-acre compound surrounded by over 1,000 mature oak trees, private hiking trails, and panoramic canyon views. Offered at $7,999,995, the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate includes a guest house, pickleball court, home theater, and extensive parking for large-scale entertaining.

Accessed by a three-quarter-mile private drive, the main residence is finished in a modern farmhouse style with soaring ceilings, white oak flooring, and refined quartz and porcelain surfaces throughout. The chef’s kitchen includes Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a Miele built-in coffee system, dual dishwashers, and a massive center island designed for entertaining. An adjacent outdoor kitchen and firepit dining area extend the living space into nature.

The main home includes eight oversized bedrooms, each with en-suite baths and walk-in closets. The primary suite features 15-foot ceilings, a private balcony, massive walk-in closet, and a spa-style bath with 100-square-foot shower, kitchenette, and dual water closets.

Additional amenities include a home theater, refrigerated wine cellar, smart home systems with Lutron-controlled lighting, security cameras, and whole-property audio. The estate also features a heated pool and spa with waterfall and fire feature, an outdoor bathroom and shower, and a full sport court with pickleball and basketball.

Electric golf carts allow for easy access across the expansive property, which is home to wild deer, goats, and other indigenous wildlife. With enough space to host over 50 vehicles, the estate is equally suited for tranquil living or high-end entertaining.

Located just minutes from both Beverly Hills and the heart of Studio City, 3140 Coldwater Canyon offers privacy without sacrificing convenience.

The property is listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty. Asking price: $7,999,995.

Legal Disclaimer:

