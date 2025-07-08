Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko Inducted into The Order of Fantastic Professionals

Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

Renowned dermatologist has been given the Reconstructive Excellence Award for 2025

Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko’s induction into the IOFP recognizes his medical expertise, his enduring impact on the field of dermatology, and his commitment to advancing global skin health.” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals is proud to announce the induction of Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko, a renowned dermatologist and expert in cosmetic and laser surgery into the fold and has bestowed upon him the Icon in Reconstructive Excellence Award 2025.Dr. Sapijaszko serves as Medical Director of the Western Canada Dermatology Institute and Youthful Image Clinic, a non-hospital surgical center. A Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Alberta’s Division of Dermatology, he trains future dermatologists and frequently lectures at national and international conferences on skin cancer and cosmetic surgery.Trained at the University of California, San Francisco in Mohs surgery, dermatologic cosmetic procedures, and laser techniques, Dr. Sapijaszko is a member of numerous prestigious associations, including the American Academy of Dermatology and the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA).Back in Alberta, he established a community-based practice focused on surgical, medical, and research dermatology, with a strong emphasis on skin cancer prevention and treatment. He has also been deeply engaged in professional advocacy at regional, provincial, and national levels, promoting the vital role of dermatologists in healthcare.A CDA member for nearly 25 years, Dr. Sapijaszko has served on several committees and held leadership roles, including Secretary, Vice President, President, and Past President.“Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko’s induction into the International Order of Fantastic Professionals recognizes not only his medical excellence but also his enduring impact on the field of dermatology and his commitment to advancing skin health worldwide,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of IOFP.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a distinguished global network of visionary leaders committed to excellence, purposeful collaboration, and creating meaningful change. Spanning diverse industries, IOFP members are innovators and changemakers who strive to lead with impact and address today’s most critical challenges. Discover more at www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on IOFP initiatives and for media inquiries, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com

