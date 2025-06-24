Design Legacy Meets Unrivaled Views at Newly Completed Pacific Palisades Estate

766 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set high above Los Leones Canyon with unobstructed views stretching from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean, 766 Paseo Miramar is a one-of-a-kind architectural estate that defines modern luxury on California’s coast. Newly completed in 2025, the home spans over 18,000 square feet and occupies a 47,000-square-foot lot—melding timeless European craftsmanship with Southern California’s natural beauty.

The residence was designed by acclaimed architect Tom Leishman with interiors by Michael Palumbo and construction by GME Development. Fully furnished, the home showcases imported finishes and furnishings from Milan’s most prestigious design houses, including Molteni, Poliform, MisuraEmme, and Flos, with select elements custom-designed by Hermès Milan. A curated art collection featuring Paul Gruner and Accardi adds depth and cohesion to the interiors.

Highlights include a 2,500-square-foot primary suite with dual Molteni walk-in closets, a Poliform main kitchen plus dedicated chef’s kitchen, and Venetian plaster finishes throughout. For wellness and leisure, the estate offers a private gym, sauna, spa, and plunge pool, along with a lower-level ballroom, temperature-controlled wine cellar, and rooftop entertaining terrace. Outdoors, a dramatic 90-foot infinity boomerang pool appears to blend into the surrounding canyon and coastline.

The estate remained fully intact through the wildfires that once swept the area—an enduring symbol of architectural resilience.

766 Paseo Miramar is co-listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty. Asking price: $54,000,000.

