GundersenAIR Becomes First Flight EMS to Adopt OneDose® Technology

GundersenAIR crews respond to some of the most time-sensitive emergencies in their area. OneDose® helps them provide fast, accurate dosing and treatment for all, including pediatric patients. Hinckley Medical Logo

Precise dosing and access to the most relevant treatment protocols in a simple searchable app.

Our work involves some of the most high-stress situations in medicine. OneDose enhances our efficiency and ensures precise dosing and access to the most relevant protocols. The crews love it.” — Dr. Ed Rodenkirch, Medical Director of GundersenAIR

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to support flight workflows, GundersenAIR has adopted OneDose by Hinckley Medical , becoming the first air EMS provider to implement the OneDose system into its clinical operations.The First in FlightGundersenAIR has adopted Hinckley Medical’s OneDose system, strengthening support for flight workflows and improving overall system operations.“Our work involves some of the most high-stress situations in medicine,” said Dr. Ed Rodenkirch, Medical Director of GundersenAIR. “We’re called to the most complex scenes and patients because our team is trained and equipped to handle them. OneDose enhances our efficiency and ensures precise dosing and access to the most relevant treatment protocols in a simple searchable app. The crews love it.”Designed specifically for EMS professionals, OneDose offers:• Instant access to protocols and medication references with a single tap—even offline• Fast, accurate dosing for all patients, including pediatric support• Real-time protocol updates and shortage alerts, enabling administrators• Expansion-friendly pricing that supports agency growthAbout GundersenAIRGundersenAIR is a critical care air transport program serving a 150-mile radius from La Crosse, Wisconsin—including parts of western Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa, and southeastern Minnesota. Operating 24/7/365, GundersenAIR responds to high-acuity emergencies when ground transport is impractical or time-sensitive care is required in flight. www.gundersenhealth.org/for-clinicians-professionals/gundersenair About Hinckley MedicalStreamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow application, and OneWeight, the first patient scale designed specifically for ambulance gurneys, are engineered for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions significantly improve patient care by ensuring precise weight-based dosing and streamlined adherence to medical protocols. www.hinckleymed.com

Hinckley Medical: OneDose® Powered by OneWeight®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.