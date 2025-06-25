Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,064 in the last 365 days.

GundersenAIR Becomes First Flight EMS to Adopt OneDose® Technology

Photo of a GundersenAIR crew member en route to an emergency viewing OneDose® on a mobile device.

GundersenAIR crews respond to some of the most time-sensitive emergencies in their area. OneDose® helps them provide fast, accurate dosing and treatment for all, including pediatric patients.

Hinckley Medical Logo

Hinckley Medical Logo

Precise dosing and access to the most relevant treatment protocols in a simple searchable app.

Our work involves some of the most high-stress situations in medicine. OneDose enhances our efficiency and ensures precise dosing and access to the most relevant protocols. The crews love it.”
— Dr. Ed Rodenkirch, Medical Director of GundersenAIR
LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to support flight workflows, GundersenAIR has adopted OneDose by Hinckley Medical, becoming the first air EMS provider to implement the OneDose system into its clinical operations.

The First in Flight

GundersenAIR has adopted Hinckley Medical’s OneDose system, strengthening support for flight workflows and improving overall system operations.

“Our work involves some of the most high-stress situations in medicine,” said Dr. Ed Rodenkirch, Medical Director of GundersenAIR. “We’re called to the most complex scenes and patients because our team is trained and equipped to handle them. OneDose enhances our efficiency and ensures precise dosing and access to the most relevant treatment protocols in a simple searchable app. The crews love it.”

Designed specifically for EMS professionals, OneDose offers:

• Instant access to protocols and medication references with a single tap—even offline
• Fast, accurate dosing for all patients, including pediatric support
• Real-time protocol updates and shortage alerts, enabling administrators
• Expansion-friendly pricing that supports agency growth


About GundersenAIR
GundersenAIR is a critical care air transport program serving a 150-mile radius from La Crosse, Wisconsin—including parts of western Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa, and southeastern Minnesota. Operating 24/7/365, GundersenAIR responds to high-acuity emergencies when ground transport is impractical or time-sensitive care is required in flight. www.gundersenhealth.org/for-clinicians-professionals/gundersenair

About Hinckley Medical
Streamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose®, an interactive protocol-workflow application, and OneWeight®, the first patient scale designed specifically for ambulance gurneys, are engineered for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions significantly improve patient care by ensuring precise weight-based dosing and streamlined adherence to medical protocols. www.hinckleymed.com

Michael Elsbernd
Hinckley Medical, Inc.
+1 651-212-5437
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube

Hinckley Medical: OneDose® Powered by OneWeight®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GundersenAIR Becomes First Flight EMS to Adopt OneDose® Technology

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more