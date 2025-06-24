Charging ahead: Commerce and partners unveil first EV fast-charging station funded by Washington Electric Vehicle Charging Program

Local collaboration makes Arlington gas station the first of 136 new fast-charging sites funded by climate program

Arlington, Wash. – Travelers can take their EVs into the North Cascades with more peace of mind with the opening of the state’s first EV fast-charging station at A1 Gas and Food off State Route 530.

Commerce Director Joe Nguyen (center) joins Electric Era’s Kyler Schmitz and Clean & Prosperous Institute Board Member Paula Sardinas at the opening of the new fast EV charging station in Arlington.

The Washington State Department of Commerce joined Clean and Prosperous Institute, Seattle-based Electric Era, charge site developer Skycharger, and local partners to celebrate today’s grand opening of the state’s first EV fast-charging station funded by the Washington Electric Vehicle Charging Program (WAEVCP), the state’s largest Climate Commitment Act (CCA) investment in EV infrastructure.

Located just west of Arlington, this publicly funded, nonprofit-led project demonstrates how local partnerships and innovative technology can deliver clean transportation solutions quickly and more affordably. The station fills an important charging gap and will serve EV drivers traveling between Interstate 5 and the North Cascades.

“This charging station is a result of collaboration between Washington state, private industry and local leaders to solve real-world challenges,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “It’s about cleaner air, stronger communities, and creating a more reliable EV experience for Washington drivers.”

Reliable charging aids community business and drivers

During a two-month soft launch period, the chargers received a perfect 10.0 PlugScore on the PlugShare app, indicating reliability. The new chargers are already bringing new customers to A1 Gas and Food and expanding EV access in the region. The station supports electric travel for Arlington residents and connects travelers to a growing electric corridor between the Seattle metro area and the North Cascades.

“This project fills critical charging gaps and proves that collaboration accelerates the clean energy transition,” said Skycharger COO Johannes Copeland.

“Clean & Prosperous Institute is proud to partner with local communities, innovators, and state leaders to launch the first of hundreds of new, publicly available fast-charging ports across Washington,” said Paula Sardinas, board member of the Clean & Prosperous Institute and founder of the Washington Build Back Black Alliance.

Accelerating access to fast charging

Electric Era, Skycharger and the nonprofit Clean and Prosperous Institute worked closely with state and city officials to expedite approvals and complete installation in just eight months – less than half the typical time for similar projects. Fast-charging projects typically take 18 to 36 months to install because their high electrical power can require significant upgrades to the grid and site location.

The Arlington EV fast charging station and its eight ports is one of 136 sites and 634 ports funded by WAEVCP’s $101 million investment. Increasing fast charging, which can recharge an EV in 15 to 45 minutes, is essential to accelerating EV adoption. This saves drivers in fuel costs and reduces air pollution in near-highway communities.

Innovation that accelerates clean energy goals

Unlike traditional EV chargers, this station uses onsite battery storage to draw power gradually from the grid. That means fewer utility upgrades, lower peak demand, and reduced fuel costs for drivers by avoiding high “demand charges” commonly associated with fast charging.

“If companies and government entities are going to meet their carbon reduction targets through EV adoption, they need to streamline the process and work with their suppliers to get up and running as soon as possible,” said Kyler Schmidt, chief revenue officer at Electric Era.

Projects like this aren’t just quicker and more cost-effective to get up and running. By using less electricity during peak hours, the site reduces how much electricity must be generated and distributed, making it easier to avoid dirtier backup power sources. That makes the strategy key to both electrifying transportation and keeping Washington on track to meet its 100% clean electricity commitment under the Clean Energy Transformation Act.

About Electric Era

With a vision to accelerate the world into the electric era of zero-emissions transportation through rapid innovations and market disruption, Electric Era is the only full-service EV charging solutions provider focused on the rapid deployment of highly reliable Level-3 DCFC systems at retail locations to grow and extend their retail space. Electric Era’s patented battery-backed charging architecture and bespoke, private-label charging solutions deliver industry-leading power and reliability in a package that dramatically reduces installation time and energy costs. To learn more, go to ElectricEra.tech.

About Skycharger

Skycharger, a wholly owned subsidiary of Skyview Ventures, owns and operates a growing network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Established in 2013, the company owns and operates charging stations for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles, with stations operating in seven states. The network includes the West Coast Highway Corridor (WCHC) DC Fast Charging Network, located at highway exits throughout California. Skycharger is currently expanding the WCHC to include stations from Oregon to Washington, creating a continuous corridor that spans from Mexico to Canada. The WCHC is the fourth-largest DC fast charging network in California. The company recently began operations at its first fleet charging hub for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, now running over 100 trucks from that location. For more information, visit Skycharger.com.