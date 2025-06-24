The Republic of Slovenia: EUR 1.0bn 3.125 percent 10-year Sustainability-Linked notes

SLOVENIA, June 24 - This new bond was issued based on the Sustainability-linked Bond Framework of the Republic of Slovenia, which outlines potential Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Sustainable Performance Targets (SPTs), reporting, verification and other parameters. The Framework itself was drafted in line with ICMA 2024 SLB guidelines, and received the Second Party Opinion from S&P Global.

The bond has a fixed-rate coupon with a step-up/step-down mechanism applied to the final coupon payment determined by the performance against the following KPI and SPTs, selected from the Slovenian Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework.

KPI 1: Total annual greenhouse gas emissions

SPT 1.1: 35 percent decrease of total GHG emissions by 2030 relative to 2005 baseline

SPT 1.2: 45 percent decrease of total GHG emissions by 2030 relative to 2005 baseline

If SPT 1.1 is not achieved and/or SPT notice is not published, the interest rate payable on the note will increase by 50 bps, commencing nine years after the settlement date. Conversely, if SPT 1.2 has been achieved, the interest rate payable will decrease by 50 bps, also starting nine years after the settlement date.

The issuance of this SLB highlights the Republic's commitment to advancing the sustainable instruments market, providing a complementary financial instrument that aligns with global sustainability objectives. By launching this SLB, Slovenia not only expanded its investor base but also reinforced its dedication to achieving substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

BNP PARIBAS served as the ESG Structuring Agent in the development of this SLB Framework.

The SLB Framework and the Second Party Opinion can be accessed via the following links:https://www.gov.si/assets/ministrstva/MF/Zakladnistvo/Trajnostna-obveznica-ang/Slovenia-SLB-Framework.pdf

https://www.gov.si/assets/ministrstva/MF/Zakladnistvo/Trajnostna-obveznica-ang/Slovenia-SLBF-Second-Party-Opinion.pdf)

Execution

On Monday, 23 June 2025 at circa 10:30 CET, the Republic of Slovenia announced the mandate for its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond, a new EUR 10-year benchmark issuance due 2 July 2035. Additionally, a Global Investor Call was scheduled for 14:30 CET on the same day, with the Republic also offering availability for one-on-one investor calls throughout the day.

Following a constructive feedback session on Monday, books were opened the next morning on Tuesday 24 June 2025, at circa 09:10 CET, with initial price guidance at MS+70bps area.

As strong momentum built in the order book throughout the morning, with orders surpassing EUR 3.1bn (incl. EUR 415mn JLM interest) by circa 11:30 CET, the Republic decided the revise price guidance by 5bps to MS+65bps area. The final issue size was also set to EUR 1bn at this point.

Books continued to grow, reaching above EUR 3.9bn (incl. EUR 435m JLM interest), allowing the Republic to launch the transaction and set spread 4bps tighter to MS+61bps at circa 13:08 CET. Final books closed at 13:30 CET in excess of EUR 6.5bn (incl. EUR 435m JLM interest).

The offering ultimately priced at 16:36 CET with the following transaction parameters: EUR 1.0bn RegS notes with a coupon of 3.125% / reoffer spread of MS+61bps / reoffer yield of 3.155% / reoffer price of 99.746%.

The joint bookrunners for this transaction were Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and OTP Banka.

Geographical distribution:

23 percent United Kingdom, Ireland

20 percent Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg

15 percent Germany, Austria, Switzerland

12 percent Southern Europe

11 percent Slovenia

9 percent Nordics

5 percent France

2 percent CEE

3 percent Other countries

Institutional investor distribution:

54 percent Asset Managers

18 percent Central Banks / Official Institutions

17 percent Bank

5 percent Insurance / Pension Fund

4 percent Hedge Funds

2 percent Other

