ZE Power Engineering Strengthens Executive Team with Key Leadership Promotions

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the appointment of Andres Briseno as President, ZE Power Engineering is pleased to announce a series of key leadership promotions across the organization. These advancements reflect the company’s long-term commitment to its people, clients, and the sustainable growth of the business.“At ZE Power Engineering, our greatest strength is our people,” said Andres Briseno, President. “These promotions recognize the exceptional leadership of individuals who are shaping our future—driving innovation, delivering value to our clients, and strengthening our position as an industry leader.”Leadership Promotions:Jovan Kovacevic – Vice President, Distribution & Corporate AffairsJovan’s expanded role brings greater alignment to our distribution engineering division and corporate initiatives."I look forward to further strengthening our established Distribution team while actively contributing to key corporate initiatives.," said Jovan Kovacevic.Yasif Patel – Vice President, Finance & Human ResourcesYasif’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening ZE Power Engineering’s financial strategy and fostering a positive workplace culture."I am honored to help lead the strengthening of our financial foundation and continue to invest in top talent to power smarter, more efficient engineering solutions.," said Yasif Patel.Anahita Ghobadi – Vice President, EngineeringAnahita has been promoted to Vice President, Engineering, bringing extensive technical expertise and leadership. Her commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability will continue to drive the success of our engineering teams."I’m privileged to guide our exceptional engineering team—empowering every member to excel while delivering resilient, client-focused solutions," said Anahita Ghobadi.John Lockwood – Director, Business DevelopmentJohn’s promotion reflects his success in growing client relationships and expanding ZE Power Engineering’s presence across new markets."Our goal is to deliver innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients," said John Lockwood.These leadership promotions are part of ZE Power Engineering’s broader strategy to empower innovation, strengthen client partnerships, and build sustainable growth for the future.Learn more about the people driving our success. Visit our Leadership Team page to explore the experience, expertise, and vision guiding ZE Power Engineering’s continued growth.

