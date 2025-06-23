ZE Power Engineering Appoints Andres Briseno as New President

This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone, highlighting its commitment to forward-thinking growth in the energy infrastructure sector.

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE Power Engineering Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Andres Briseno to the position of President, effective immediately. Andres brings over a decade of leadership and dedication to ZE Power Engineering, having joined the company 10 years ago as a Project Manager.Over the years, Andres has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and operational excellence. His leadership journey has included serving as Vice President, Transmission, and most recently as General Manager, where he played a pivotal role in aligning the company’s profitability with its continued growth and expanding market presence.In his new role, Andres will oversee a multidisciplinary team of approximately 100 professionals across a diverse range of utility engineering programs, including Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) projects. His focus will remain on driving organizational performance, fostering a culture of collaboration, and positioning ZE Power Engineering for long-term success in a rapidly evolving industry.“I am honored to lead ZE Power Engineering into its next phase of growth,” said Andres Briseno. “Our industry is undergoing profound transformation, and ZE Power Engineering is uniquely positioned to help shape that future. By fostering innovation, deepening client partnerships, and investing in our talented team, we will continue to deliver exceptional value and set new benchmarks in utility engineering. I look forward to guiding our organization with purpose, clarity, and a long-term vision for sustainable success.”“We are thrilled to have Andres take the helm,” said ZE Power Engineering’s Board of Directors. “His strategic vision, leadership experience, and deep understanding of our clients' needs make him the ideal person to guide the company into its next chapter.”Please send us an inquiry for more information about ZE Power Engineering’s leadership, services , or partnership opportunities.About ZE Power Engineering Inc.Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Richmond, BC, ZE Power Engineering Inc. is a leading consulting firm providing comprehensive engineering solutions to the utility and energy sectors. With over 20 years of industry experience, ZE Power Engineering specializes in substation, transmission, and distribution engineering, offering integrated services from concept through to detailed design, and execution of EPCM scopes. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients across North America. For more information, visit our website at www.zepowerengineering.com

