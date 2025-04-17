2025 Drug Shortage Guardian Award Honors Federal Heroes Who Saved Lives During IV Fluid Crisis

2025 Drug Shortage Guardian Award honors ASPR, DHS, FDA & GSA for saving lives during the IV fluid crisis with swift, heroic hurricane response.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angels for Change is proud to announce the recipients of its prestigious 2025 Drug Shortage Guardian Award, recognizing the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Drug Shortage staff, and the General Services Administration (GSA) for their exceptional response to the critical IV fluid shortage caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.The Drug Shortage Guardian Award is presented annually to individuals and organizations demonstrating outstanding, patient-centered leadership during a crisis in essential medicine supply. In fall 2024, the nation faced a dire shortage when two back-to-back hurricanes disrupted production at the country’s two largest manufacturers of IV fluids, which together supplied the vast majority of these lifesaving products.On September 28, 2024, Hurricane Helene forced the shutdown of the largest IV fluid production facility in the U.S.—a site responsible for 60% of the national supply. The consequences were immediate: surgeries were delayed, hospitals scrambled to conserve supplies, and patients dependent on IV fluids faced critical care disruptions.Immediately, ASPR and FDA leaped into action to work with manufacturers, pharmaceutical supply chain leaders, healthcare providers, patient advocates and on the group emergency response to assess the situation and facilitate the return to production and increase supply for the American people.Just ten days later, Hurricane Milton made landfall, directly threatening the second-largest manufacturer. The crisis deepened.In the face of this unprecedented challenge, ASPR and GSA acted swiftly and decisively. Together, they coordinated the emergency relocation of 60 truckloads of IV fluids out of the storm’s path, preventing catastrophic loss. As soon as distribution operations resumed, those supplies were quickly routed to health systems in need—averting a second, potentially even more devastating wave of shortages.“The awardees went above and beyond to protect patients during a critical shortage. Their leadership and coordination are a model for the resilient supply chain we need. It is my great pleasure to recognize these exceptional patient heroes. I would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to USP and CEO Ron Piervincenzi for graciously hosting our in-person awards ceremony and reception,” said Laura Bray, Founder and Chief Change Maker of Angels for Change.These life-saving efforts didn’t stop at emergency logistics. Over the course of two months, ASPR, FDA, GSA and DHS CBP worked seven days a week, often through nights and weekends, to secure, manage, and move 13.1 million units of medication over 98 emergency flights into the U.S. They also supported increased production at alternate sites to stabilize long-term supply of these life-saving medicines.Hurricanes—like healthcare—don’t follow a 9-to-5 schedule. Many of the individuals recognized were pulled from family gatherings, barbecues, and weekends away to mobilize this national response. Their tireless work exemplifies the heart of public service and commitment to patients. For this exceptional work we honor:The 2025 Drug Shortage Guardian Award Recipients:• ASPR (Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response)• DHS CBP (Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection)• FDA Drug Shortage Staff (Food and Drug Administration)• GSA (General Services Administration)Honored Individuals:• CAPT Esther Chun, FDA Drug Shortages Staff• Jonathan Culp, DHS CBP• Steven Goddard, ASPR IBMSC• Joseph Hamel, ASPR IBMSC• Scott Kidd, GSA• CDR Rob Kosko, FDA Drug Shortages Staff• CDR Hyun Son, FDA Drug Shortages Staff• CDR Emily Thakur, Team Leader, FDA Drug Shortages Staff• Erin Uyeshiro, DHS CBPTheir collective actions prevented a public health catastrophe, safeguarded hospital operations, and ensured that thousands of patients across the U.S. continued to receive essential IV therapy during a time of national emergency.This recognition is a testament to their expertise, leadership and unwavering dedication to public health—ensuring that even in the face of disaster, patients across the nation continued to receive lifesaving treatments.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Angels for ChangeEmail: communications@angelsforchange.orgPhone: (813) 501-7742Website: www.angelsforchange.org About Angels for Change:Angels for Change is a volunteer-supported, global 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Tampa, Florida, dedicated to ending drug shortages through advocacy, awareness, and supply chain resilience. The organization was founded in 2019.

