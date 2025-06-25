Grammy-Nominated Musician & Immersive Pioneer James Hood (Pretenders, Moodswings) Releases Quantum Mind Carnival July 18

Quantum Mind Carnival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 11th 2025 composer, musician and Grammy Nominated immersive pioneer James Hood will bring a new chapter of sound to listeners with the release of his new album, Quantum Mind Carnival: A Sonic Collage for the Entertainment and Delight of the Human Mind.So, who exactly is James Hood? Not only did he spend some formative time drumming with the Pretenders, but Hood established an early ambient foothold with Moodswings, the electronica duo he formed with fellow producer Grant Showbiz (The Smiths, Billy Bragg). Moodswings dropped the perennially influential Moodfood album which boasts the chart topping single “Spiritual High (State of Independence) Part II” with Chrissie Hynde on lead vocals.Hood has reached for the stars and, in the process, made an indelible mark in the cosmos. Globally speaking, over 2 million tickets have been sold to his 360° multi-sensory theatre/planetarium immersive experiences known as Mesmerica and Beautifica, making him the #1 immersive artist in the world. In addition to those pulse-pounding, planetarium projects, Hood also hit #1 on the iTunes World Music Charts with his 2014 album Ceremony and then achieved #1 status again in 2015 & 2017 with his LP’s Pure Ceremony & Mesmerica.Describing the forthcoming album, Hood explains, “Quantum Mind Carnival is a balm for your soul. It might make you laugh, or cry or it might relax you”… a trojan horse that can explode and change people’s lives, it includes Salsa, Reggae, Opera, Blues and Folk genres that help you enter another world that lets your imagination encapsulate everything.Quantum Mind Carnival also features found sounds and short segments of speech that have been culled from history. A wildly stylized Debussy’s Claire DeLune is a highlight, explains Hood “ The calm mind is like a clear lake. You can listen to this on repeat, like a tunnel, it is deep. The intention is to utilize every trick in the book, the full spectrum of music and what it can instill.”“I am talking about the flowering of human consciousness. The human being today is more sensitive to the 6 senses and is growing sharper and faster as we near a quickening. The best way to listen to the music is with headphones so that you get the full spectrum of the sound. My music always sounds very wide; I love things that are outside of the speakers that are an immersive experience sensitizing our ears.”When asked what the intention was for creating Quantum Mind Carnival, Hood responds: “I want it to be a transcendental mainline directly into the heart of your awareness. It is a sonic collage, a neo classical orchestral concept album unlike anything else anyone has heard. Even if you have been bored with music for the last 20 years, this is the reason to buy new speakers”.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.