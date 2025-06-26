Giddy Yo’s Ceremonial-Grade Cacao: A New Era of Ethical, Functional Wellness

Giddy Yo Logo Giddy Yo Products- Ceremonial Cacao (Beans, Nibs, Paste, Powder, Butter) Ceremonial Cacao Paste

Giddy Yo, the trusted source for clean dark chocolate is proud to introduce a powerful, growing category to the wellness world: Ceremonial-Grade Cacao

ORANGEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giddy Yo, Canada’s trusted source for clean dark chocolate, coffee, and functional superfoods, is proud to introduce our contribution to the powerful, growing category of the wellness world: Ceremonial-Grade cacao—ethically sourced, minimally processed, and revered for its purity, potency, and spiritual depth.

Rooted in ancient tradition and aligned with many of today’s wellness and consciousness minded consumers, ceremonial-grade cacao is more than food—it’s a sacred experience. It supports intention, connection, healing, and transformation.

"An expanding community of discerning consumers now acknowledges the profound impact of ethically sourced, authentically crafted food," observes Bridgitte Longshore, President and Founder of Giddy Yo. "In an era marked by disconnection, there is a growing yearning—even a necessity—for meaningful sustenance, both physical and spiritual. Sharing our meticulously sourced, nutrient-rich cacao within a communal setting can be transformative. We take pride in offering products that nurture not only the body but also the soul."

For over a decade, Giddy Yo has been the cacao of choice for ceremonies, healing spaces, and heart-centered gatherings—from yoga studios to retreats across Canada and USA. Known for uncompromising quality and ethical sourcing, Giddy Yo has earned the trust of a growing global community that treats cacao not just as food—but as medicine.

What Makes It Ceremonial-Grade?

Giddy Yo’s ceremonial-grade cacao meets the highest standards for:

• Ethical sourcing through organic, regenerative, direct-trade partnerships that respect farmers and land

• True Criollo cacao, grown in the Cuzco region of Peru and minimally processed to maximize its phytochemical profile

• Rich in flavanols, theobromine, magnesium, and bliss-enhancing compounds like anandamide and PEA

• Cultural reverence, honouring cacao’s traditional use for millennia by Indigenous communities for connection, ritual, and healing

Science & Tradition Converge

“Cacao ceremonies are gaining momentum because people are seeking real connection,” says Dr. Emily Hart, PhD in cultural anthropology. “Ceremonial-grade cacao helps create space for that connection—within and with others.”

Ethnobotanist Dr. Laura Sanchez adds, “When cacao is grown and prepared with integrity, it retains the therapeutic and spiritual properties that were central to ancient rituals—qualities often lost in commercial processing.”

Our exceptionally rare, organic Criollo cacao – prized for its quality - uniquely positions us at the forefront of the burgeoning ‘fourth wave of chocolate’, where cacao is recognized not just for its unparalleled flavour, but also as a sacred, functional superfood with profound ancestral heritage and transformative potential.

Aligned with Giddy Yo’s Mission and Vision

VISION: Food to Set You Free

MISSION: To deliver uncompromisingly high-quality, ethically sourced organic foods and bodycare that restore vitality, elevate well-being, and liberate through the power of nourishment.

Ceremonial-grade cacao is a cornerstone of this mission: nutrient-dense, farmer-honouring, spiritually grounded, and crafted for people seeking liberation from dis-ease, stress, disconnection, and imbalance.

About Giddy Yo

Founded in 2009, Giddy Yo is a Canadian wellness company offering radically pure chocolate, coffee, superfoods and bodycare. Every Giddy Yo product is made with intention—from clean, regenerative cacao to lab-tested greens and adaptogens. Giddy Yo’s ceremonial-grade cacao is used by practitioners, facilitators, and conscious consumers worldwide in spiritual ceremonies, personal rituals, and intentional living.

To learn more or experience ceremonial-grade cacao, visit: www.giddyyoyo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

