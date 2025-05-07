Giddy Yo Champions Allergy Awareness Month with Organic, Allergen-Free Dark Chocolate & Superfoods

Giddy Yo Logo Giddy Yo Superfoods, Love Butter, Cacao, Chocolate Bars, Mt. Salt Giddy Yo Lab Tested Clean Organic Coffee Beans

Giddy Yo celebrates #AllergyAwarenessMonth with organic, allergen-free dark chocolate & superfoods—safe, delicious & nourishing for all.

ORANGEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Allergy Awareness Month kicks off this May, Canadian organic wellness company Giddy Yo is amplifying the conversation around food safety with its line of premium, allergen-free handcrafted dark chocolate, coffee beans, and superfoods.

Designed for individuals and families navigating food allergies, sensitivities, dietary restrictions, or those simply seeking premium lab tested organic foods, Giddy Yo products are crafted in a dedicated allergen-free facility - free from peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, soy, gluten, corn, eggs, and other common allergens.

In a marketplace flooded with health food claims, it’s rare to find allergen-friendly products that are also clean, certified organic, ethically sourced, and third-party lab tested.

Giddy Yo stands out by delivering exceptional quality without compromise—offering peace of mind and nourishment in every bite, cup, and spoonful.

“In today's world, finding truly safe foods is difficult enough—discovering options that are also deeply nourishing and made with this level of integrity is even rarer," says Bridgitte Longshore, Founder and CEO of Giddy Yo. “We believe no one should have to sacrifice health, taste, or joy because of an allergy.”

Pure Chocolate. Clean Coffee. Potent Superfoods. No Compromises.

Giddy Yo takes pride in its signature handcrafted organic dark chocolate, crafted from premium Criollo cacao sourced from the high-altitude valleys of Cuzco, Peru. Lightly toasted to preserve nutrients and flavanols, and sourced through direct, fair-trade partnerships, this ceremonial-grade cacao delivers not just excellent flavour, but functional health benefits, including:

• Cardiovascular support

• Mood and energy elevation

• Cognitive enhancement

• Potential stem cell activation

But the Giddy Yo mission doesn’t stop at chocolate.

The brand also offers a wide range of allergen-free superfoods, meticulously curated for their purity, potency, and safety. These include:

• Raw Cacao: Beans, nibs, paste (liquor/mass), butter, and powder

• Adaptogens & Greens: Maca, spirulina, chlorella

• Antioxidant rich dried Fruits: Camu Camu, Canadian wild blueberry powder. goji berries, golden berries

• Medicinal Mushrooms: Chaga chunks, chaga tincture, reishi tincture

• Flavour & Function: Madagascar vanilla, Maras pink mountain salt

• Nut-free snacking: Superfood prebiotic-rich granola made entirely without nuts

• ...and more

All products are vegan, organic, and always third-party lab tested, and designed to fit even the most restrictive diets—without compromising taste or health benefits.

Chocolate That’s Changing the Conversation

With over 3 million Canadians and 1 in 13 children in the U.S. living with food allergies, May serves as a critical reminder of the need for safe, inclusive food options. According to Food Allergy Canada and the CDC, emergency room visits due to severe allergic reactions have increased more than 60% over the past decade.

“Allergy Awareness Month is an ideal time to shine a light on how challenging it can be to find food that’s both safe and truly nourishing,” Longshore adds. “We’re proud to offer many options that support both health and joy.”

Positioned for a Cleaner, Safer Future

The Canadian chocolate market is valued at $3.6 billion USD in 2024 and is projected to reach $5.24 billion by 2030, driven by the growing demand for health-conscious, ethically made, and allergy-aware products. Giddy Yo is uniquely positioned in this space, delivering clean label transparency, bold flavour innovation, and uncompromising quality.

Giddy Yo: Your Source for Clean, Allergen-Free Wellness

As Allergy Awareness Month brings attention to the millions navigating food restrictions, Giddy Yo offers a safe haven—where premium chocolate, clean coffee, nourishing superfoods, and peace of mind come together in every product.

Whether you’re a parent searching for school-safe snacks, a wellness lover seeking clean fuel, or a manufacturer looking for third-party tested, allergen-free ingredients, Giddy Yo is your trusted partner.

