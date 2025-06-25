ESOMAR announces major update to the ICC/ESOMAR International Code to reflect AI and emerging technology

New version strengthens ethical standards for the global research and data analytics community

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research, and insights, in collaboration with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), has announced a significant update to the ICC/ESOMAR International Code on Market, Opinion and Social Research and Data Analytics. The revised 2025 Code reflects transformative changes in the data and research landscape, including the rise of artificial intelligence, the increased use of synthetic data, and the evolving roles of researchers, data scientists, and technology providers.

The update, formally adopted at ESOMAR’s Annual General Meeting earlier this month and validated by the ICC Executive Board, marks the most substantial revision to the Code in nearly a decade. Developed by a joint ICC/ESOMAR Code Revision Team, the update draws on extensive consultations with global legal experts, privacy advocates, national associations, and ESOMAR members worldwide. Maintaining trust across multi-country research projects requires clear obligations for all involved, and reinforces the critical role of self-regulation in upholding public confidence and industry integrity.

“The revised Code is a response to the complex realities of today’s data environment, where the disintermediation of the value change, and AI and emerging technologies are rapidly reshaping how research is conducted,” said Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR. “Our goal was to ensure the Code continues to protect individuals, promote transparency, and support the responsible innovation that is essential to our profession.”

Key updates in the 2025 revision include:

- New principles addressing AI and synthetic data: Clear definitions and responsibilities around AI, synthetic data, and synthetic personas, with a new emphasis on transparency and human oversight.

- Greater clarity around primary and secondary data use: Revised articles guide practitioners on consent, notification, and legal requirements, especially when using immersive or biometric data collection methods.

- Expanded guidance on data protection and subcontracting: The Code addresses the fragmentation of the research process, clarifying the responsibilities of clients, data scientists, technology providers, and subcontractors.

- Stronger provisions for inclusivity and fairness: Researchers are required to design research that reflects the populations studied and identify potential sources of bias.

- Emphasis on duty of care: A new principle mandates respect for participants and outlines protocols for vulnerable individuals and emergency situations.

First established in 1948 and jointly adopted with the ICC since 1977, the ICC/ESOMAR International Code serves as a global framework for ethical self-regulation in research and analytics. It is endorsed by over 60 associations in more than 50 countries and is mandatory for all ESOMAR members.

The full updated Code and supporting materials, including a summary of changes, are available at https://esomar.org/code-and-guidelines/icc-esomar-code. Translations will be made available in multiple languages to support global adoption.

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Representing 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies, and over 130 countries, we empower professionals and businesses to unlock their potential locally and globally. Grounded in our values of inclusivity, caring, innovation, and trust, ESOMAR has guided the industry for more than 75 years. We remain committed to elevating ethical standards, advancing education, engaging with policymakers, and promoting evidence-based decision-making. Learn more at www.esomar.org

