Safetytech Accelerator releases practical guide to investing in emerging technology across high-risk industries

Safetytech Accelerator report front cover

New report helps innovation leaders balance risk, regulation, and ROI when adopting technology in critical sectors such as maritime, energy and mining.

This report captures practical lessons from our work helping organisations make informed, low-regret innovation decisions.” — Seb Corby, Principal Consultant at Safetytech Accelerator

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safetytech Accelerator , established by Lloyd’s Register , has released a new insights report offering a structured framework to guide technology investment decisions in high-risk sectors. Titled “Investing in Emerging Technology in High-Risk Industries: A 6-Step Guide for Innovation Leaders,” the report sets out a practical, problem-led approach to adopting innovation in operationally and safety-critical environments.Developed from Safetytech Accelerator’s work across over 70 emerging technology projects, the guide is intended for leaders responsible for balancing innovation with risk, regulatory complexity, and commercial constraints — particularly in industries such as maritime, energy, mining, construction, and logistics.The report outlines a six-step process covering:• Strategic choices around building, buying, or integrating technology• Testing approaches that prioritise learning over scale• Aligning innovation with operational problems, not trends• Lateral approaches to ROI and value creation• Practical assessments of risk tolerance• Application of cross-industry thinking“This report captures practical lessons from our work helping organisations make informed, low-regret innovation decisions,” said Seb Corby, Principal Consultant at Safetytech Accelerator. “It reflects the reality of implementing emerging technologies in sectors where safety, performance, and long-term resilience matter as much as novelty.”In addition to step-by-step guidance, the report includes real-world examples of applied innovation — such as multi-vendor technology integration in mining, scent detection on ships, and collaborative regulatory sandboxes — demonstrating how organisations are managing uncertainty and unlocking value through structured experimentation.The full report is available for download at Investing in Emerging Technology: 6 Steps to Success

