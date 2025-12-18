Lloyd's Register and Mawani partnership to enhance skills and operational performance across Saudi ports

The image show the successful cohorts of Mawani professionals who completed the training course. The image show the successful cohorts of Mawani professionals who completed the training course.

Completion of 39 bespoke courses for 140 Mawani professionals marks the most extensive single-client training programme delivered by LR.

The scale and success of this programme showcase the dedication and expertise of our teams and underline our shared goal of helping Saudi Arabia’s ports sector reach new levels of performance.” — James Frew, Director of LR Advisory

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd’s Register (LR) and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have celebrated the successful completion of a training and advisory programme, designed to strengthen capability, leadership, and operational performance across the Kingdom’s port network.The official certificate presentation ceremony, held at Mawani’s headquarters in Riyadh, recognised the achievements 140 employees who completed a comprehensive, bespoke programme developed and carried out by LR’s advisory and training teams.Over a six-month period, from June to earlier this month, LR delivered a tailored series of 39 courses for Mawani’s senior managers and technical specialists – the largest and most intensive training initiative for a single client in such a short timeframe.Designed in close collaboration with Mawani, the programme was built to align the Authority’s operations with international standards and best practice, helping to enhance safety, efficiency and competitiveness within Saudi Arabia’s maritime industry.The initiative forms part of a recent contract awarded to LR from Mawani to provide enhanced operational efficiency and global connectivity at the Kingdom’s ports. LR and Mawani plan to expand their partnership through further advisory and capability-building programmes supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to establish world-class port operations.James Frew, Director of LR Advisory, said: “Our partnership with Mawani demonstrates how LR can act as a trusted advisor to clients embarking on ambitious modernisation journeys.“The scale and success of this programme showcase the dedication and expertise of our teams and underline our shared goal of helping Saudi Arabia’s ports sector reach new levels of performance and resilience.”H.E. Eng. Sulaiman Al Mazroua, President of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), said: “Investing in our people is at the heart of Mawani’s transformation and a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030.“This programme reflects our commitment to empowering national talent with world-class skills, strengthening leadership capabilities, and embedding a culture of continuous improvement across our ports.“Through strategic partnerships such as this, we are building resilient, globally competitive port operations led by capable professionals who will shape the future of the Kingdom’s maritime sector.”

