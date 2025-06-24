Frequency Holdings YCRM Engages New Independent Auditor (formerly Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp / ReachOut Technology)

Frequency Holdings Inc - Formerly Yuenglings Ice Creap Corp

Frequency Holdings Aligns Audit and Financial Reporting with Growth Strategy and Ends Convertible Note-Based Professional Services Agreement

Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp (OTCMKTS:YCRM)

We are excited to move forward with a firm that shares our pace and mindset. This partnership reinforces our commitment in preparing for the next phase of growth.” — Rick Jordan / CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frequency Holdings Inc (OTC: YCRM), currently undergoing its name change from Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp., today announced it has engaged Integritat CPA as its new independent registered public accounting firm. Integritat CPA is a PCAOB-registered firm with a focus on emerging growth companies and public entities, offering audit and assurance services aligned with SEC and PCAOB standards.The firm’s appointment reinforces Frequency Holdings’ commitment to timely reporting, financial transparency, and agressive capital structure as it scales into a multi-brand tech holding company.As part of this transition, the company also announced the discontinuation of its engagement with Frondeur Partners LLC effective June 30, 2025. Frondeur Partners had previously provided financial compilation services required under the terms of the company’s reverse merger agreement. Compensation for these services was structured through convertible notes issued by YCRM.No additional convertible notes will be issued to Frondeur Partners under this arrangement after July 1, 2025. This change is expected to reduce potential dilution and represents a shareholder-aligned improvement.Rick Jordan CEO of Frequency Holdings stated"We are excited to move forward with a firm that shares our pace and mindset. This partnership reinforces our commitment in preparing for the next phase of growth."The company expects to file its upcoming quarterly and annual reports on schedule and is coordinating closely with Integritat CPA to ensure continuity of compliance and financial reporting.CEO:For media, TV appearance and Investor Relations Contact:Email: pr@frequencyhold.comPhone: 312-288-8008About Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTC: YCRM)Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

