For Immediate Release – June 24, 2025

Laura Dlugolecki, Lakes and Ponds Policy and Outreach Coordinator

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6133, Laura.Dlugolecki@Vermont.gov

DEC Seeks Public Input on Changes to the Use of Public Waters Rules and Wakeboat Rule

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on draft changes to Vermont’s Use of Public Waters Rules, including the wakeboat rule. DEC will host a webinar introducing the changes and two hybrid public meetings in July as part of a pre-rulemaking engagement process. The draft changes will then move through the formal rulemaking process.

On April 15, 2024, a new rule under Vermont’s Use of Public Waters Rules – the wakeboat rule – went into effect. It regulates wakeboats and wakesports on Vermont’s inland lakes. Wakeboats are motorboats that have ballast tanks that can be filled with water to create a larger wake for recreation. The wakeboat rule limits wakesports with a wakeboat to wakesports zones only. There are 30 inland lakes with wakesports zones.

Since the wakeboat rule went into place, lake associations and towns that represent lakes eligible for wakesports have submitted petitions to DEC to ban wakesports on those lakes.

“DEC is taking a statewide, unform approach to not only address concerns from the petitions but also to manage conflict between recreational uses,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “By addressing concerns statewide, rather than waterbody-by-waterbody, we can ensure a more consistent and equitable decision process to regulate recreational uses in our public waters.”

The draft changes to Vermont’s Use of Public Water Rules address safety concerns, better explain what is required for cleaning (or decontaminating) boats, and update the definition of a wakesports zone. The new definition would result in fewer lakes eligible for wakesports.

This July, DEC will host a webinar for the public to learn about the rulemaking process, proposed changes to the Use of Public Waters Rules, and specific areas for public input:

July 1, 2025, 6:00 pm:

DEC will post a recording of the webinar online. In late July, DEC will host two hybrid public meetings for the public to provide comment on the draft changes:

July 30, 2025, 6:00 pm:

July 31, 2025, 6:00 pm:

The public may also submit written comments to ANR.WSMDLakes@Vermont.gov until 4:30 pm on August 11, 2025. Include the word "wakesports" in the email subject line.

Find more information about the pre-rulemaking process online. Learn more about the current wakeboat rule online or contact Laura Dlugolecki at 802-490-6133 or Laura.Dlugolecki@Vermont.gov.

