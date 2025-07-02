Fresh Monkee Launches First Standalone Location in Erie, PA

Fresh Monkee - Truly Healthy Protein Shakes Fresh Monkee is the fastest growing fresh protein shake business in America Joy Peoples, owner of Fresh Monkee Erie

Local Entrepreneur Joy Peoples Brings Health-Focused Shake Brand to the Region

Fresh Monkee reflects what my family has valued for years—real food, wholesome ingredients, and supporting a healthy lifestyle. Erie hasn’t had anything like this, and I’m thrilled to open our doors.” — Joy Peoples, owner of Fresh Monkee in Erie

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Monkee, America’s fastest-growing healthy protein shake franchise, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 2805 W. 12th Street, right near the intersection of Peninsula Drive. This opening marks the brand’s first standalone location in Erie, led by local resident and first-time business owner Joy Peoples.Joy, who has called Erie home for over a decade, is introducing something entirely new to the local food and wellness scene: high quality, protein-packed shakes made with real ingredients and zero fake stuff. After raising her family here and living a lifestyle rooted in health and natural nutrition, Joy saw a clear need for a place like Fresh Monkee in the community.“We’ve lived in Erie since 2012 and absolutely love this town,” said Joy. “Fresh Monkee reflects everything my family has valued for years—clean eating, whole ingredients, and helping people feel their best. Erie hasn’t had a concept like this, and I’m so excited to open the doors.”Founded in 2014 by Judy Flynn, a former college athlete and single mom, Fresh Monkee is known for revolutionizing the smoothie scene. Unlike most chains that rely on sugary blends or mystery powders, Fresh Monkee uses whole fruits, vegetables, natural nut butters, and high-quality proteins—offering meal replacement shakes that are as satisfying as they are nutritious.The Erie location will serve popular shakes like the Chunkee Monkee , Lime Green Mango, and Watermelon Strawberry Limeade, and is built to appeal to a wide range of customers—from fitness enthusiasts and busy professionals to families looking for healthier treats, including vegan and gluten-free options.What makes this launch even more special is the personal story behind it. Joy, a 100% woman-owned business owner, first became passionate about clean eating over 20 years ago when she began eliminating processed foods and additives from her pantry to help her young son. The results changed her family’s life, and that journey has now come full circle with the opening of Fresh Monkee in her own community.In her words: “It’s simple—keep foods in their most natural state. I believe Erie deserves better, and I’m honored to bring this to our community.”Fresh Monkee Erie is also proud to have close collaborations with local fitness centers, including Crunch Fitness and Sinai Sports—helping bridge the gap between healthy nutrition and active lifestyles.The store opened in late June, welcoming customers to discover Fresh Monkee’s clean-label shakes ahead of the official celebration.The Grand Opening event will take place on July 10, and everyone is invited to join us for this great day of free samples, special promotions, and community fun.The opening was perfectly timed for summer visits to Presque Isle, post-workout stops after Sinai Sports, or fueling up before a beach day or family outing.To learn more about Fresh Monkee or place an order, visit www.freshmonkee.com . For media inquiries or interview requests, please see contact information below.

