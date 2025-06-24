Endless Orchard Cider Wins Top Awards with Arctic® Apple Blends, Highlighting OSF’s Innovation in Value-Added Produce

Don Westcott, President of Okanagan Specialty Fruits OSF Endless Orchard Cider Array

Arctic® apples continue to transform what’s possible in produce and premium beverages

When you start with superior fruit, it opens up new possibilities in every part of the value chain.” — Don Westcott

LAKE CHELAN, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endless OrchardCider Wins National Recognition—Showcasing the Innovation of ArcticApplesOkanagan Specialty Fruits’ (OSF) groundbreaking Arctic apples are once again proving their value—this time in the craft beverage market. Endless Orchard Hard-Pressed Cider, made exclusively from Arctic apples, earned multiple awards this season at two of the industry’s top competitions: the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP) and the 8th Annual Cidercraft Awards.These accolades highlight how Arctic apples—bioengineered to resist oxidative browning—deliver not only superior quality for fresh markets but also create new opportunities across value-added channels. The fruit’s longer shelf life, reduced shrink, and reliable flavor have made it a standout for foodservice and culinary innovators alike.“Bringing home these wins is exciting for the Endless Orchard team, but it’s also a strong validation of the innovation behind Arctic apples,” said Don Westcott, President of OSF. “When you start with superior fruit, it opens up new possibilities in every part of the value chain.”Award Highlights:Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP)• Modern Dry Cider: Bronze – Golden Delicious• Modern Sweet Cider: Silver – Fuji Imperial• Fruit Cider: Silver – Pineapple Mango, Silver – Radiant Mimosa Orange• Botanical Cider: Silver – Boundless Blueberry8th Annual Cidercraft Awards• Modern Dry: Double Gold – Infinite Granny Smith• Fruit: Double Gold – Eternal Sunshine Pineapple-Mango• Botanical (Judges’ Pick): Boundless Blueberry BasilEndless Orchard Hard-Pressed Cider represents just one example of how Arctic apples can support new product development for the produce industry. With consumer demand growing for sustainable, premium-quality fruit and beverages, the success of Endless Orchard reinforces OSF’s leadership in driving innovation from orchard to market.###About Okanagan Specialty FruitsOkanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) is a world leader in tree fruit breeding and innovation, specializing in developing, cultivating, processing, and marketing novel tree fruit varieties through bioengineering, including genome editing. As a vertically integrated company, OSF is committed to advancing sustainable solutions that reduce food loss and waste while enhancing fruit consumption. Headquartered in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2019. Its flagship product, Arcticapples, grown and processed in Washington, USA, offers a fresh-cut apple solution that stays orchard-fresh longer. OSF continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its latest venture, Endless Orchard Hard-Pressed Cider. For more information, visit www.arcticapples.com www.eocider.com , or www.okspecialtyfruits.com

