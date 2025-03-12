Meet Artie: Arctic Apples’ New Mascot Debuts with Bright, Kid-Friendly Packaging!

Artie, Arctic Apple's new mascot New Arctic Granny 2oz Packaging Arctic Apples Logo

Okanagan Specialty Fruits® (OSF) is unveiling a vibrant redesign of its Arctic® apple 2 oz. packaging, now featuring playful colors and its new mascot, Artie.

Artie brings our new packaging to life, making Arctic apples not just a snack, but an experience that encourages kids to embrace fun, healthy habits every day.” — Neal Carter, CEO and Co-Founder

MOSES LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) is making snack time more exciting than ever with a vibrant redesign of its Arcticapple 2 oz. packaging, now featuring bold, playful colors and its brand-new mascot, Artie. With his big smile and adventurous spirit, Artie is here to make healthy eating fun while promoting a healthy lifestyle, including active play and STEM learning, to inspire kids and families to make smarter choices.“Artie is more than just a mascot—he’s the perfect representation of our brand’s fresh, innovative spirit,” said Neal Carter, CEO and Co-founder of Okanagan Specialty Fruits. “Artie brings our new packaging to life, making Arctic apples not just a snack, but an experience that encourages kids to embrace fun, healthy habits every day.”Artie will take center stage in Arctic apples’ storytelling, making appearances on packaging and marketing materials. Hailing from the vibrant and bustling Arctic apple orchards in Washington state, he’s not just about healthy apples. Artie is also a messenger of the cutting-edge science behind Arctic apples and their positive impact on reducing food waste. Artie showcases how modern agriculture and sustainability go hand-in-hand with enjoying delicious, fresh apple slices.The newly designed Arctic apples 2oz packaging will be rolling out this spring in schools and foodservice channels nationwide. Keep an eye out for Artie and enjoy the freshest way to snack on apples while supporting a balanced, active lifestyle! Artie even has his own webpage https://arcticapples.com/about/artie Product and Artie media assets can be found here About Okanagan Specialty FruitsOkanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) is a world leader in tree fruit breeding and innovation, specializing in developing, cultivating, processing, and marketing novel tree fruit varieties through bioengineering, including genome editing. As a vertically integrated company, OSF is committed to advancing sustainable solutions that reduce food loss and waste while enhancing fruit consumption. Headquartered in Summerland, British Columbia, Canada, OSF was founded in 1996 and acquired by an affiliate of Third Security, LLC in 2019. Its flagship product, Arcticapples, grown and processed in Washington, USA, offers a fresh-cut apple solution that stays orchard-fresh longer. OSF continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its latest venture, Endless Orchard Hard-Pressed Cider. For more information, visit www.arcticapples.com www.eocider.com , or www.okspecialtyfruits.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.