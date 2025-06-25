Planet Welcomes Industry Standout Elysia Stobbe as Neptune Beach, Florida Branch Manager

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top-producing mortgage originator, coach, and #1 bestselling author of “How to Get Approval for the Best Mortgage Without Sticking a Fork in Your Eye” and "Journey to Success - 52 Weekly Habits You Can Master Without Sticking a Fork in Your Eye" Elysia Stobbe (NMLS #146751) has joined Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, as Branch Manager in Neptune Beach, Florida. Licensed in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and California, Stobbe brings more than 20 years of mortgage and real estate expertise to the Company.“Having such a proven professional and sales powerhouse land at Planet shows our commitment to building a strong origination channel,” said Andy Insua, Regional Sales Manager at Planet. “Elysia’s experience and passion for serving a wide range of customers make her a valuable addition.”An award-winning loan originator, Stobbe is a multi-year recipient of the Five Star Mortgage Professional Award, based on nominations from homebuyers and real estate professionals. At Planet, she will gain access to a broad range of loan products designed to meet the needs of diverse borrowers.“Having access to Planet’s innovative programs, such as “Buy Now. Sell Later.” and an extensive array of first-time homebuyer options, are crucial to me,” said Stobbe. “Couple that with a dedicated, experienced team and it was the perfect opportunity to launch a new and successful chapter in my career. I am excited to grow my team with experienced self-starters who want to be valued and appreciated.”Stobbe is a Certified Military Relocation Professional, a designation typically held by real estate agents. She earned it through the National Association of Realtorsto better serve active-duty military and veterans and is the only licensed originator to speak at the VA Loan Guaranty Conference (2023).“I have deep respect for our military service members and wanted to be fully equipped to support them through the homebuying process,” she said. “It’s important to make the homeownership journey as easy as possible for them.”In addition to working with first-time homebuyers and veterans, Stobbe has a strong base of investor clients she plans to grow at Planet.Stobbe is also a member of the Florida RealtorsFaculty, where she teaches GRI classes on finance, tax, and investment. She also teaches other courses, including navigating the VA loan process, short-term rentals, using virtual assistants to increase income, and creating effective social media content, to name a few.Most recently, she spent 10 years with NFM Lending and has originated over $350 million in residential loans throughout her career. Her goal at Planet is to help more families achieve homeownership and mentor fellow originators along the way.“Bringing on a professional of Elysia’s caliber speaks volumes about Planet’s long-term commitment to retail,” said John Bosley, President of Mortgage Lending at Planet Home Lending. “Her customer-first approach and dedication to educating others will be a tremendous asset to our team.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.