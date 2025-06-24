PanTerra Launches Luna AI: The Conversational AI Receptionist That Redefines Business Communications

Luna AI Receptionist

Luna AI answers, routes, and filters inbound calls automatically, offering natural, emotionally intelligent responses powered by generative AI.

Luna AI can route complex inquiries to the right person or assist customers with the right voice at the right time and place, through location-based customization." — Arthur Chang, CEO of PanTerra Networks

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTerra, a pioneer in customer engaging business communications, today announced the launch of Luna AI, a fully integrated conversational AI receptionist designed to transform call handling, elevate customer engagement, and eliminate missed opportunities on a 24/7 basis.

Built inside PanTerra’s enterprise communication platform, Luna AI enables businesses to replace hold times, call queues, and missed calls with instant, intelligent conversational responses that reflect the brand’s tone and values.

A New Era in Front Desk Reception and Customer Engagement

Designed for businesses of all sizes, it integrates seamlessly with existing team structures, schedules, and business systems like Salesforce, GSuite, and Zoho.

“Luna AI understands why someone is calling, what they need, and how best to get them there,” said Arthur Chang, CEO of PanTerra Networks. “It's a sophisticated AI receptionist that goes far beyond automation and focuses on customer engagement that feels human, efficient, and on-brand. And does all that at scale, customized per location.”

Human Support, When It Matters Most

Unlike other virtual receptionist solutions, Luna AI includes built-in human handoff logic. When a conversation requires a live touch, Luna AI escalates the call to the best available team member—with full context preserved—ensuring seamless transitions and zero repeat questions for the caller.

This hybrid approach allows businesses to cut costs without compromising customer experience, making it ideal for scaling teams, hybrid workforces, and service-driven industries.

“Luna AI can route complex inquiries to the right person,” continues Chang, “or assist customers with the right voice at the right time and place, through location-based customization. It’s brand-aware and customer-driven, and that’s a game-changer for engaging customers.”

Smarter Routing Through AI Learning

Using predictive AI and contextual learning, Luna AI continuously adapts to caller behavior and intent—routing calls based not only on what’s said, but how, when, and why.

Paired with presence awareness and historical call data, Luna AI ensures each interaction reaches the right person, the first time. Fast and accurate.

A Smarter Front Desk, Without the Overhead

Integrated with PanTerra’s Streams.AI Mobile PBX, Luna AI extends intelligent call handling to mobile teams—eliminating the need for desk phones, preserving personal privacy, and keeping customer communication unified across locations and devices.

Luna AI was developed under rigorous security and privacy frameworks, meeting HIPAA and HITECH standards, with end-to-end AES-256 encryption, SOC 2 Type II certified data centers, and full auditability. Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) are included with all deployments, making Luna AI a trusted solution for regulated industries.

Whether deployed in a single location or across a distributed enterprise, Luna AI ensures every caller gets an intelligent, immediate, and brand-aligned response.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered Customer Engaging communication solutions, serving mid-market and enterprise organizations with a focus on performance, reliability, and customer success. Its Streams.AI platform delivers AI-powered contact center, voice, video conferencing, team messaging, texting, fax, and content sharing in an all-in-one solution managed by an AI enhanced Admin portal designed to be intuitive and simple. Streams.AI focuses on delivering reliable, secure customer engaging business communications for the next generation enterprise. With over a decade of innovation in the customer engagement and UCaaS space, PanTerra continues to deliver intelligent solutions that help teams move faster, collaborate smarter, and connect better.

Discover more about Luna AI at www.panterranetworks.com/ai-receptionist

