A TRIBUTE LIKE NO OTHER 'THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL' LAUNCHES FALL U.S. TOUR

There’s real magic that happens in the room when these songs come alive on stage. We’re honored to help keep George’s spirit shining and share his incredible legacy with even more fans.” — Writer and Director Dean Elliott

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, on what would have been George Michael’s 62nd birthday, Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment gave his fans another reason to celebrate, announcing that “The Life and Music of George Michael” ( www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com ) will return to the road this fall visiting more than 20 cities across the U.S. Relive the magic of George Michael with this dynamically staged concert-style show chronicling his remarkable musical journey and deep connection with fans. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon, and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend.Press assets are available to view and download here “The Life and Music of George Michael” launches October 10 in Rancho Mirage before visiting San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando, and more than 20 U.S. cities from coast to coast. The tour will conclude in Ft. Lauderdale on November 22. For tour dates, tickets and more information, visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com “Audiences have truly embraced this show in a way we never could have imagined,” says Writer and Director Dean Elliott. “There’s real magic that happens in the room when these songs come alive on stage. We’re honored to help keep George’s spirit shining and share his incredible legacy with even more fans across the country."“The Life and Music of George Michael” celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.The tour schedule includes:October 10 | Rancho Mirage, CA | Agua Caliente CasinoOctober 11 | Scottsdale, AZ | Salt River Grand Ballroom - Talking Stick ResortOctober 12 | Albuquerque, NM | Popejoy HallOctober 16 | San Diego, CA | Balboa TheatreOctober 17 | Cerritos, CA | Cerritos CenterOctober 18 | San Francisco, CA | The CurranOctober 23 | Overland Park, KS | Yardley HallOctober 24 | Omaha, NE | Kiewit HallOctober 26 | Minneapolis, MN | Pantages TheatreOctober 28 | Pittsburgh, PA | Byham TheatreOctober 30 | New Haven, CT | Shubert TheatreNovember 1 | Boston, MA | Colonial TheatreNovember 7 | Dayton, OH | Victoria TheatreNovember 8 | Detroit, MI | Fisher TheatreNovember 9 | Glen Ellyn, IL | McAninch Arts CenterNovember 11 | Richmond, VA | Carpenter TheatreNovember 12 | Wilmington, NC | Wilson CenterNovember 13 | Atlanta, GA | Center Stage TheaterNovember 15 | Washington, DC | National TheatreNovember 18 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida TheatreNovember 20 | Orlando, FL | Plaza Live OrlandoNovember 21 | Clearwater, FL | Capitol TheatreNovember 22 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Parker PlayhouseFor more information including on sale dates, a tour schedule and tickets visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com Note: This is a tribute production. It is not associated with or endorsed by George Michael’s estate or George Michael Entertainment.ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)Right Angle Entertainment (RAE) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital, and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: “Wheel of Fortune Live!,” Hasbro’s “Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience, “The Price is Right LIVE!,” “The Masked Singer National Tour Live!,” “Jay Shetty Love Rules – World Tour,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “The Psychology of Serial Killers,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” and London’s close-up magic show “The Magician’s Table” among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com ABOUT MAPLE TREE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)Operating in both the U.S. and the UK, Maple Tree Entertainment specializes in putting together unique live shows, primarily in theatres/concert halls worldwide These include the multi-award winning The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Neighbours - The Celebration Tour, Hollyoaks - The 30th Anniversary Tour, Buddy - The Musical, The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Young Ones - Live In Conversation, The Life & Music of George Michael, An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss and Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience. https://www.mapletreeentertainment.com

