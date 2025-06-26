Rye Strategic Partners, LLC - Lets Grow Together Penry Price joins Rye Strategic Partners, LLC as Senior Advisor, Bringing Deep Expertise in Media and Digital Strategy Rye Strategic Partners, LLC - Partners with Startups, Founders & Small Businesses to Drive Growth Through Capital Formation, Go-To-Market Strategy & Operational Support

Price joins RSP. LLC as a Senior Advisor helping clients scale revenue, build strategic partnerships, and optimize go-to-market strategies.

Penry Price is the perfect addition to the team. He brings not only proven operating experience but also the global, trusted relationships and knowledge that our clients are seeking and crave.” — Edward A. Bugniazet, CEO/Founder of Rye Strategic Partners, LLC

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rye Strategic Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that Penry Price , a widely respected executive in the global media and advertising space, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. With over 25 years of experience spanning publishing, digital platforms, and ad tech, Price will play a key advisory role in helping RSP's clients scale revenue, build strategic partnerships, and optimize go-to-market strategies.Price most recently led LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions business, taking it from $300 million to nearly $6 billion in annual revenue over an 11-year tenure. He was instrumental in developing the global go-to-market model, aligning R&D efforts with client needs, and advising enterprise customers on how to achieve long-term growth through the platform.Prior to LinkedIn, Price served as an executive at Dstillery, where he directed revenue generation and marketing initiatives for a 110-person company. His career also includes building and leading a multi-billion-dollar ad business within Google, managing global teams, and leading the company’s initial efforts to partner with advertising agencies around the world.In addition to his work with RSP, Price is an advisor to several companies building AI technologies and is a member of the Board of Directors of Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD). Edward A. Bugniazet , CEO and Founder of Rye Strategic Partners, LLC. says, “Penry Price is the perfect addition to the team. He brings not only proven operating experience but also the global, trusted relationships and knowledge that our clients are seeking and crave." Bugniazet continues, “His track record of scaling teams, driving revenue, and advising some of the most innovative media organizations in the world speaks for itself.”Price is also a well-known thought leader in the marketing and media industries, with appearances on major platforms including TV, podcasts, and leading conferences. Recognized by AdAge’s Digital A-List, Price is an inductee into the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement. In his role with RSP, Price will advise portfolio companies and client partners on brand building, sales strategy, digital fluency, operational efficiency, and global expansion.________________________________________About Rye Strategic Partners: Rye Strategic Partners, LLC (formerly Rye Consulting Group, LLC) is a hands-on strategic advisory and business acceleration firm based in Harrison, NY. We work with founders, growth-stage companies, and mid-market businesses across a range of sectors—logistics, AI, cybersecurity, retail, real estate, consumer health, and financial services. Our core capabilities span capital formation, go-to-market execution, and operational transformation, driven by decades of executive leadership and a global network.

