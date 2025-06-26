Torram Launches dApp Challenge: 3 Million Tokens up for grabs to bring institutional DeFi apps natively to Bitcoin

Ready to build? Torram's 3M Token dApp Challenge is live - now you can build natively on Bitcoin. No wraps. No Bridges. No L2s.

TLDR: Real DeFi on Bitcoin starts now. Torram’s challenge dares builders to bring native stablecoins, lending dApps, and RWA platforms to Bitcoin L1.

Torram network cures Bitcoin's limitations and amplifies its strength. Our BUIDL thesis has been - do what's possible on Bitcoin, and leave the rest to Torram.” — Lee Raj, Co-Founder & CTO

TORONTO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torram is putting out the call to builders: launch real DeFi applications on Bitcoin L1 and win up to 1 million Torram tokens each. The team behind Bitcoin’s first complete middleware stack has kicked off the 1M Token Builder Challenge – a multi-phase competition rewarding developers building Bitcoin-native dApps. With Torram Testnet V2.0 now live, the network unlocks programmability and a new token standard natively on Bitcoin – no bridges, no L2s, and no wraps.With Bitcoin hitting all-time highs above $110K and mainstream momentum building, there’s never been a better time to build. Developers can now deploy on Bitcoin with block times as fast as 60 seconds without bridges or L2s.“Torram network cures Bitcoin's limitations and amplifies its strength. Our BUIDL thesis has been - do what's possible on Bitcoin, and leave the rest to Torram. Now, you can witness that with Torram network V2.0,” Lee Raj, Co-Founder & CTO said.Torram Momentum30+ validators live on testnet including BitGo, Allnodes, Stakely, Validation Cloud, Republic20+ dApps committed including Ordinal Hive, bitSmiley, and SundialBacked by Draper Associates, Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, Deep Ventures, Boost VC, Trive Digital, Silvermine, MH Ventures, and Bitcoin Ai Startup LabThe 1M Token Builder Challenge: Build Fast, Win Big*Phase 1: 30-Day Testnet Sprint (July 1–30)Be early, be rewarded. The first 10 dApps deployed to Torram earn 200,000 tokens each.*Phase 2: 90-Day Testnet Marathon (Aug 1–Oct 31)Build big, scale fast. Rank in the top 3 for usage and earn 1 million tokens each.Eligible categories include: stablecoins, RWAs, DEXs, collateral lending & borrowing, trading and institutional-grade Bitcoin apps.View the full Token Challenge rules and rewards here.Built for BuildersTorram Network 2.0 is the result of over a year of R&D to deliver what Bitcoin has been missing: expressive programmability, real-time on chain price data, and ERC20 behaviour to Bitcoin native assets.Today’s Bitcoin-native stack is fragmented and modular. But Bitcoin itself is monolithic by design, and Torram believes its surrounding infrastructure should be too. This reduces complexity and eliminates common failure points seen in modular stacks.This is Bitcoin’s Ethereum moment. With Torram, builders can finally unlock the functionality of Ethereum and other chains without leaving Bitcoin’s trust layer.“Torram gives builders not just tools, but a foundation: smart contracts, oracles, and a programmable token standard. We’re creating the layer devs need to launch scalable DeFi applications,” Vakeesan Mahalingam, CFA, Co-Founder & CEO said.Start Building on Bitcoin TodayJoin the @torrambuilders Telegram communityApply to the Token Builder ChallengeMainnet Launch: Q1 2026 – Early builders get priority for grants and spotlight.About TorramTorram has pioneered the first complete end-to-end full stack infrastructure & middleware solution for institutional use cases & applications natively on the Bitcoin network making Bitcoin more useful than just a store of value, and solving fragmented infrastructure for dApps and builders.

