Torram's Node Operator Program Receives Over 5,000 Sign Ups in Less Than 72 Hours

Torram’s node operator program takes off. In a matter of days, 5,000+ signups flooded in to secure a spot in the first decentralized oracle network native to Bitcoin. This overwhelming response showcases the demand for Bitcoin-native infrastructure.

Explosive interest shows validation for a Bitcoin-native decentralized oracle and indexer network as core infrastructure to make Bitcoin more useful.

We are pioneering certain innovations on Bitcoin that have never been done before. 5,000 signs ups to run a Torram node in less than 72 hours is validation for us.” — Vakeesan Mahalingam, CFA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torram , an innovative Web2.5 company based in Toronto Canada, announced that their Node Operator Program has received an overwhelming response with over 5,000 sign ups in less than 72 hours to secure the first decentralized oracle network native to Bitcoin.This program, which launched just last week, aims to decentralize the Torram network by allowing organizations to run nodes and contribute to the security and stability of the platform.The response to the Node Operator Program has been unprecedented, with individuals and organizations from all over the world signing up to become a part of the Torram network–validating the need for core infrastructure on Bitcoin to unlock its full potential and make it more useful.This surge in sign ups is a testament to the growing interest in Bitcoin-native innovation and the trust that the community has in Torram's platform and the experienced team behind it."We are excited to see such a positive response to our Node Operator Program," said Lee Raj, CTO of Torram. "This is a major milestone for us and for Bitcoin, and it shows that the community believes in our vision of making Bitcoin more useful. We are committed to building a strong and secure network, and even though we're happy with the demand, our genesis set will only include up to 30 node operators as our focus is institutional so want to ensure we have the highest quality of institutional validators that are reliable, secure, and compliant in the network with the best reputations."The Node Operator Program, in the first few phases are open to any corporation who wants to contribute to the Torram network that is willing to undergo KYC/KYB and eventual compliance checks to ensure network security is high. By running a node, individuals and organizations can earn rewards and help secure the network against potential attacks. Torram is well on its way to becoming the only decentralized oracle and indexer network natively on Bitcoin for institutional use cases.Torram's Node Operator Program is temporarily still open for sign ups (for future batches) and the company encourages interested organizations to join the network and be a part of the decentralized future. You can join program here: https://torram.typeform.com/nodeoperators With the support of the community, Torram is confident in its ability to revolutionize the blockchain industry and bring about a more secure and transparent future.For the builders, this is the best chance to join the early access testnet program.Sign up here: https://torram.typeform.com/accesstestnet Join the Torram Telegram community to stay informed:

The future of Bitcoin DeFi enabled by Torram

