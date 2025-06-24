NCDA&CS finds spotted lanternfly in Caldwell County

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed an established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Caldwell County. Initial surveys indicate that the distribution of the pest is concentrated in Lenoir within a 1-mile area. Survey efforts are ongoing.

“NCDA&CS has surveyed for spotted lanternfly throughout North Carolina since 2015, and this is the first time a breeding population has been found in the mountains,” said Dr. Bill Foote, director of the Plant Industry Division. “Members of our Plant Industry Division are moving quickly to prevent the spread of this brightly colored pest, and we ask members of the public to be on the lookout for more spotted lanternfly and report any finds.

Caldwell County is now the fourth county with an established spotted lanternfly population in the state, and the first outside of the Triad area. This spring, Rockingham County was added to the list of North Carolina counties where the pest has been identified. Spotted lanternfly populations were identified in Forsyth and Guilford counties in 2022, the first time they were found in the state.

“Spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries and can feed and cause damage on over 100 species of plants including fruit trees, maples, and other common plants. They lack effective natural enemies in the U.S. and populations of this pest grow quickly, often becoming a nuisance.” Foote said.

“If left unchecked, swarms of thousands of lanternflies can form during the mating season, which peaks in September,” added Amy Michael, Entomological Programs manager. “This unfortunately lines up with when the fall foliage in our mountains are most beautiful, and swarms of insects could certainly impact that view.”

Spotted lanternfly has a few other features that make it an unwelcome visitor. Lanternflies excrete a substance called honeydew – essentially sugar water – after digesting the plant sap it feeds on. Honeydew sticks around beneath plants infested with lanternflies, which can lead to additional problems like attracting ants and mold. Spotted lanternflies also hitchhike on people, vehicles and equipment, which has allowed it to spread to 17 states so far.

“Spotted lanternflies like to feed high in the treetops, but they are not good at telling the difference between a truck tire and a tree trunk,” Michael said. “This new population most likely came from lanternflies hopping in with an unsuspecting traveler.”

These insects often hitchhike to new areas on vehicles and equipment stored outdoors and can be moved any time of year. “Taking a moment to check your person and vehicle for these insects. Removing any you see goes a long way in preventing this pest from spreading any further,” she said.

When spotted lanternfly populations were first found in Forsyth and Guilford counties in 2022, NCDA&CS dedicated teams to surveying and treating for spotted lanternfly to reduce the impact of this pest.

Surveys are expected to continue year-round in Caldwell County to determine if the pest is in additional locations. Treatments for spotted lanternflies are conducted by licensed NCDA&CS operators from April-October each year. Sites that have a high likelihood of spreading the pest to new areas, such as commercial properties and lots under development, are prioritized for treatment. Residents seeking management recommendations are encouraged to reach out to their county’s Cooperative Extension Office at https://caldwell.ces.ncsu.edu/.

“Early detection and rapid response are critical in the control of spotted lanternfly and the Plant Industry Division is continuing to provide the most effective response to slow the spread of this invasive pest in our state,” Foote said.

If you see a suspect spotted lanternfly in North Carolina, please submit a picture through the online reporting tool at https://www.ncagr.gov/SLF.

