ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Fugitive Wanted for Murdering a Mexican Law Enforcement Official

This criminal illegal alien wanted for murder illegally entered the country three times

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Orlando Diaz-Cebada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico wanted for murder of a law enforcement officer in his home country. The arrest was made on June 12, 2025.

Orlando Diaz-Cebada

According to Mexican authorities Diaz-Cebada is known by the nickname "El Leches" and is a member of the Los Pochos gang. The Los Pochos gang is known to traffic drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Thanks to our brave ICE law enforcement and federal partners, this criminal illegal alien fugitive wanted for murdering a law enforcement official in Mexico is off America’s streets. This heinous murderer attempted to evade justice by hiding out in Connecticut,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens our brave ICE law enforcement risks their lives every day to arrest. America is no longer a safe haven for violent criminals. If you are a criminal illegal alien considering entering America illegally, don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

On April 23, 2024, Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for Diaz-Cebada for aggravated homicide. According to the arrest warrant, Diaz-Cebada was responsible for a beating that resulted in the murder of a government official.

U.S. Border Patrol previously deported Diaz-Cebada on May 22, 2024, after he illegally entered the United States. U.S. Border Patrol deported Diaz-Cebada again two days later when he attempted to illegally re-enter the United States.

For a third time Diaz-Cebada illegally re-entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official, which led to his ultimate arrest by ICE and FBI on June 12, 2025. Diaz-Cebada remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.