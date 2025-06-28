Lab of RAD Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Revolutionary Peptide-Based Skincare and Haircare Line

Lab of RAD

Family-Founded Beauty Brand Brings Science-Backed Formulas from Kitchen to Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lab of RAD, a family-run beauty brand specializing in copper peptide skincare and haircare, today announced the launch of its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The campaign aims to bring the company's flagship products—RADical Revival serum and StrandTheory haircare line—to consumers seeking science-based alternatives to conventional beauty products.

Founded by Riley, Angela, and Donovan, Lab of RAD emerged from the trio's shared frustration with beauty products that overpromised and underdelivered. Each founder brought unique expertise to the venture: Riley's dedication to researching effective ingredients, Angela's commitment to clean and functional formulations, and Donovan's scientific knowledge and business vision.

"We didn't make this brand to fit in. We made it because nothing else did," said the founders. "We were sick of the beauty industry pretending to be advanced while still peddling the same watered-down formulas repackaged in different bottles."

Science-Driven Formulations

At the core of Lab of RAD's products are copper peptides GHK-Cu and AHK-Cu, molecules with decades of research supporting their regenerative properties. GHK-Cu has been shown to stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation, and support skin healing at the cellular level. AHK-Cu promotes hair follicle health and scalp circulation, addressing hair thinning at its source.

The brand's flagship RADical Revival serum is a concentrated peptide blend designed to reset skin at the cellular level, while the StrandTheory haircare line applies the same peptide technology to promote stronger, fuller hair growth without compromise.

"If your serum isn't telling your cells what to do, it's just expensive water," the founders stated, emphasizing their commitment to functional rather than superficial beauty solutions.

From Kitchen to Campaign

Lab of RAD began as a kitchen experiment born from late-night research sessions and what the founders describe as "a whole lot of grit, heart, and hustle." The brand maintains its artisanal approach, with products hand-tested and hand-poured to ensure quality.

"We didn't launch Lab of RAD because it was easy—we did it because it was necessary. For ourselves, for our families, and for anyone tired of settling for products that don't deliver," explained the founders.

The company pairs clinical actives with clean, high-performance botanicals and biomimetic ingredients to support barrier repair, hydration, and long-term results. Their philosophy centers on delivering "molecules that matter" rather than marketing promises.

Meeting Consumer Demand

The crowdfunding campaign comes at a time when consumers increasingly prioritize ingredient transparency and efficacy in beauty products. Lab of RAD's science-first approach positions the brand to meet this growing demand for evidence-based skincare and haircare solutions.

"We didn't invent peptides. We just gave them a platform," noted the founders, highlighting their role in making advanced skincare science accessible to consumers.

The Indiegogo campaign offers early supporters the opportunity to be among the first to experience Lab of RAD's peptide-powered beauty solutions while helping the brand scale from its small-batch roots to broader production.

About Lab of RAD

Lab of RAD is a small, family-run business dedicated to creating science-backed skincare and haircare products featuring copper peptides. Founded by three individuals united by their dissatisfaction with conventional beauty products, the brand focuses on delivering real results through molecular science rather than marketing hype. All products are hand-tested and hand-poured with meticulous attention to quality and efficacy.

For more information about Lab of RAD and to support their Indiegogo campaign, visit https://igg.me/at/labofrad/x/38631540#/.

