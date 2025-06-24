Golfers Take a Swing at Winning a Home at Owl’s Nest Resort

Owl's Nest Resort Win a house with hole in one House in One Contest

We can’t wait to see the excitement this competition generates and to eventually welcome the lucky winner into the Owl’s Nest community.” — Brad McCoil

THORNTON, NH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owl’s Nest Resort is adding even more excitement to the prospect of scoring every golfer’s dream: hitting a hole in one. This summer, one lucky golfer who achieves this feat will win a new home.

The resort kicks off their “Home In One” contest on Tuesday, July 1st. It will be open to amateur golfers, 18 years of age or older. To qualify, golfers must have played, on the same day, 18 holes at their Nicklaus Resort course as well as pay a $50 entry fee. Each golfer will be given one swing (no mulligans) on Hole #10, a par 3 hole on their Nicklaus course, located at 40 Clubhouse Lane in Thornton, New Hampshire. 10% of all entry proceeds will be donated to Mid-State Health Center, in Plymouth, New Hampshire. All participants receive an Owl’s Nest insignia hat and “Home in 1” golf ball. The contest will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and most Thursdays until there is either a winner or the course closes for the 2025 season.

The winner will win a one-bedroom Nano cottage located on Lafayette Road walking distance to all of the amenities at Owl’s Nest Resort, with title to be delivered on November 1st, 2025. The home features a large master bedroom with a king-size bed and vaulted ceilings, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with sleeper sofa and fireplace, mounted HD TVs in both bedroom and living room and private porch with mountain views.

According to actuaries for the insurance industry, the odds of getting a hole in one are 1 in 12,500 (1 in 2,500 for professional golfers who are prohibited from entering) so statistically there should be a winner within the first 12,500 swings, although it could finish sooner (or last much longer). Incidentally, the resort has announced that there are no insurance companies involved in the competition. The resort will be bearing all costs associated with the contest. Detailed rules can be found on their contest page: https://www.owlsnestresort.com/home-in-one/



“Nothing beats the thrill of getting a hole in one - until now, that is,” says, Brad McCoil, General Manager. “Our Home in One competition is expected to grab the attention of not just the golfing world, but everyone who’s ever dreamed of owning a home at Owl’s Nest. Now, anyone can take a swing at the chance, young and old - beginner, scratch or weekend warrior. We can’t wait to see the excitement this competition generates and to eventually welcome the lucky winner into the Owl’s Nest community.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings and corporate groups to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in tax free Thornton, New Hampshire, and under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, hotel rooms and suites, several popular and award-winning restaurants, a 9.9-acre lake with adjacent semi-Olympic sized pool and 15,000 square foot beach, two 18-hole golf courses including the #6 rated Nicklaus course in the world for design and value according to the Golf Channel and the newly renovated Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course, 25 tennis, pickleball, and platform tennis courts, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes, additional event space, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com

