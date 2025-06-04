New Hampshire Music Festival Celebrates 73rd Season with 'Sound of the Summer'

NHMF Orchestra Music in the Mountains free concerts NHMF Chamber Music

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, the New Hampshire Music Festival (NHMF) returns for its 73rd season, "Sound of the Summer," with a monthlong celebration of classical music spanning grand symphonic performances, intimate chamber concerts, a choral masterwork, and free community events across the Lakes Region. From July 8–31, 2025, audiences are invited to experience world-class artistry that blends tradition with fresh, imaginative programming.

The Classics Orchestra Series, held Thursday evenings at 7 PM in the Hanaway Theater at Plymouth State University’s Silver Center for the Arts, anchors the season with four diverse and compelling programs. The series begins on July 10 with Serenade & Song, featuring Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, Bartók’s spirited Divertimento, and Vivaldi’s Gloria, performed in collaboration with the NHMF/Pemi Festival Chorus. On July 17, Tales of Two Cities draws musical contrasts between London and Paris with works by Ravel, Mozart, Stravinsky, and Haydn. Grand Impressions, scheduled for July 24, weaves the modern brilliance of Clarice Assad with Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and the emotional depth of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 1. The season concludes with Open the Gates on July 31, spotlighting Valerie Coleman’s Umoja, Gershwin’s Concerto in F, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Complementing the orchestra concerts is the Chamber Music Series, taking place Tuesday evenings at 7 PM in Smith Recital Hall, also at PSU’s Silver Center. This more intimate setting showcases NHMF musicians performing curated programs that blend classical masterpieces with contemporary works. Highlights include Mozart and Nino Rota on July 8, lush European textures from Debussy and Bruch on July 15, an eclectic mix of composers spanning centuries on July 22, and music with global influence from Dvořák and others on July 29.

Expanding its reach beyond the concert hall, NHMF’s Music in the Mountains series offers free performances in scenic and unique venues throughout the region. From cafés and wineries to mountain tops and parks, these events bring chamber music directly to the community. Among this year’s offerings: a morning concert series at Café Monte Alto (July 12, 19, and 26), a woodwind quintet at the Margret & H.A. Rey Center (July 18), and a string quartet performance atop West Rattlesnake Mountain (July 19), among many others.

Season 73 is an invitation to immerse yourself in the music and magic of New Hampshire in the summertime. From relaxed chamber concerts in local cafés to full orchestral concerts at the PSU Silver Center, there is something for everyone to enjoy during the New Hampshire Music Festival.

Tickets and season subscriptions are on sale for the New Hampshire Music Festival’s 2025 season. To purchase tickets and see full event details, visit nhmf.org or call 603-238-9007. Seating is limited—early reservations are recommended.

