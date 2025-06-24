PanTerra Unveils Streams.AI: A Smarter Way to Manage Customer Engaging Business Communications

PanTerra Streams.AI

Streams.AI empowers organizations to elevate productivity, responsiveness, and customer engagement by embedding AI directly into PanTerra’s flagship platform.

PanTerra’s Streams.AI platform stands out for embedding AI not only at the interaction layer, but deep within the administrative core of enterprise communications.” — Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research, Frost & Sullivan.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTerra Networks, a pioneer in secure customer engaging communication, today announced the launch of Streams.AI: its next-generation AI-powered platform built to bring customer engagement, automation, intelligence, and control to business communications, all within a unified, admin-friendly environment.

Streams.AI empowers organizations to elevate productivity, responsiveness, and customer engagement by embedding AI directly into PanTerra’s flagship Streams platform, enabling both smarter collaboration and more effective customer engagement.

Empowering next generation enterprises with AI-power customer engaging business communications

While AI has made rapid inroads into specific tools like chatbots and analytics dashboards, most unified communications platforms still rely on fragmented, bolt-on AI solutions that lack visibility, consistency, and centralized control.

Streams.AI changes that. The platform delivers a single, secure interface to manage AI across all communication channels—from call routing and IVRs to sentiment-driven escalations and human backup integration.

“AI should turbocharge your operations, not add another layer of complexity,” said Arthur Chang, CEO of PanTerra Networks. “With Streams.AI, we set out to create an enterprise-grade solution that’s easy to manage, fully integrated, and powerful enough to adapt to any business environment. It’s AI that works with you, not around you.”

Streams.AI unifies contact center, cloud PBX, AI-enhanced video conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, and call handling into one intelligent platform that adapts to hybrid, remote, and distributed work environments.

Central to it all is Streams.AI’s Admin AI portal, a powerful yet intuitive hub that gives IT teams complete control over users, routing, AI behavior, security, and performance. Whether you're managing 50 users or 5,000 across multiple locations, Streams.AI removes the clutter of disconnected systems and gives businesses a cohesive foundation that can truly scale.

Built-In Intelligence With Human-Like Precision

At the heart of Streams.AI is Luna AI, PanTerra’s proprietary conversational AI receptionist engine that powers:

- Context-aware call routing based on sentiment, caller history, or real-time presence

- Custom AI personalities that reflect each brand’s tone of voice

- Dynamic fallback to human operators with full conversation continuity

- Speech-to-intent response matching for faster, more helpful resolutions

Admins have full control over when, how, and where Luna AI is deployed, configuring time-based rules, escalations, and visibility across teams and departments in minutes.

“When communication tools actually work together, and reflect how your business runs”, adds Chang, “you get something bigger than software, which is meaningful customer engagement. That’s what Streams.AI is built for: seamless integration, end-to-end.”

Built for Scale, Designed for Simplicity

Streams.AI was engineered to fit seamlessly into modern business workflows. Admins can train AI using internal knowledge bases, upload content and FAQs, or deploy enterprise-grade integrations with platforms like Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk.

For advanced users, PanTerra’s AppDesigner allows full customization of AI-enabled workflows—whether it's an IVR that taps into billing data or a scheduling assistant that syncs with HR systems.

With full support for HIPAA, SOC 2, and multi-layered role-based access control, Streams.AI meets the demands of regulated industries while delivering intuitive usability for day-to-day IT teams.

Built and managed entirely in-house by PanTerra’s development team, the platform ensures reliability, security, and long-term support.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered customer engaging communication solutions, serving mid-market and enterprise organizations with a focus on performance, reliability, and customer success. Its Streams.AI platform delivers AI-powered contact center, voice, video conferencing, team messaging, texting, fax, and content sharing in an all-in-one solution managed by an enhanced Admin AI portal designed to be intuitive and simple. Streams.AI focuses on delivering reliable, secure customer engaging business communications for the next generation enterprise. With over a decade of innovation in the customer engagement and UCaaS space, PanTerra continues to deliver intelligent solutions that help teams move faster, collaborate smarter, and connect better.

Learn more at: https://www.panterranetworks.com

Meet Streams.AI by PanTerra | AI-Powered Customer Engaging Communications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.