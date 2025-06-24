Kayal Pain & Spine Center: The Leader in Endoscopic Spine Surgery

Kayal Pain & Spine Center

NJ Top Docs reviewed and approved practice, Kayal Pain & Spine Center, offering cutting-edge techniques for endoscopic spine surgery.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients seeking advanced surgical solutions for spinal disorders will find them at the Kayal Pain & Spine Center, one of Kayal Orthopaedic Center’s Centers of Excellence. Among the leading-edge options offered is endoscopic spine surgery—a next-generation, minimally invasive technique.Dr. Paul Bagi, a fellowship-trained orthopaedic spine surgeon, is at the forefront of this innovation in Northern New Jersey and beyond, providing personalized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs.What Is Endoscopic Spine Surgery?Endoscopic spine surgery is a cutting-edge technique that uses a high-definition camera and a slim endoscope inserted through a small 7mm incision. This approach allows surgeons to operate with enhanced precision, leading to improved outcomes and faster recovery times.One of its key benefits is the ability to perform many procedures on an outpatient basis—with shorter surgeries, less anesthesia, and minimal hospital stays—helping patients get back to their daily lives sooner.Interventional Pain Management Is KeyAt Kayal Pain & Spine Center, the focus is always on using the least invasive treatment options to relieve pain and restore quality of life. Dr. Steve M. Aydin—a fellowship-trained interventional pain management specialist and NJ Top Doc—leads the way with advanced injection therapies and minimally invasive spine procedures.Together, Drs. Aydin, Bagi, and the entire Kayal team offer unmatched expertise in diagnosing and managing pain from spinal disorders.Dealing with pain? You’re not alone—the trusted experts at Kayal Pain & Spine Center are here to help. Insist on excellence. Insist on Kayal Orthopaedic Center for the most comprehensive pain and spine care in Northern New Jersey and beyond.To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Kayal Pain & Spine Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/kayalpainspine/ ----About Kayal Orthopaedic Center and Kayal Pain & Spine CenterFor the past 25 years, Kayal Orthopaedic Center has been at the forefront of orthopaedics and the management of spinal disorders. With the team of fellowship-trained spine surgeons and interventional pain management physicians, the Kayal Pain & Spine Center delivers the full gamut of treatment options available to patients. Schedule an appointment today by calling 844.770.0910 or visiting kayalortho.com.----About NJ Top DocsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.