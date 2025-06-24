Iconic 1,954-Acre Sinbad Ranch Provides Big Game Hunting In Western Colorado’s Unit 60

Legacy Property Boasts Water Rights, Wildlife, and Unique History

GATEWAY, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity to own a true piece of the American West has arrived with the listing of Sinbad Ranch, represented by Asher Watkins of Watkins Ranch Group with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR.) This historic and highly improved 1,954-acre turnkey ranch straddles the Montrose and Mesa County lines in western Colorado. Located near the scenic town of Gateway and bordering the Utah state line, this extraordinary property combines dramatic natural beauty, rich frontier history, agricultural productivity, and world-class recreation—all just 75 miles from Grand Junction Regional Airport and 100 miles from Montrose Regional Airport. The ranch is being offered for $8,845,000.

According to Watkins, “Sinbad Ranch represents one of the last truly intact, large-scale legacy ranches in western Colorado. It has everything: dependable water, strong operational infrastructure, stunning scenery, big game hunting, and all the improvements and equipment in place.”

Water, Wildlife & Western Heritage

Sinbad Ranch has the majority of water rights in the Sinbad Valley, anchored by four natural springs and a private lake. These highly coveted exclusive water rights support domestic use, irrigation, livestock, and wildlife. A 54-acre alfalfa field under pivot irrigation provides premium forage, and additional acreage is available for cultivation, offering substantial agricultural upside.

With a carrying capacity of approximately 100 head of cattle, the ranch is fully equipped with perimeter and cross fencing, functional livestock infrastructure, and improved roads throughout the property—supporting both commercial operation and private enjoyment.

Once an original stagecoach stop, Sinbad Ranch has been owned and operated by the same family for over 50 years. Its historic legacy remains intact, while the ranch has been enhanced with thoughtful improvements and all equipment is included, making it a true turnkey opportunity.

Residences & Infrastructure

The ranch features two homes:

• The Main House offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor, including a spacious master suite, along with an updated kitchen, dining area, and large living room with panoramic views of the irrigated field—where elk and mule deer frequently graze. The finished basement includes a large multipurpose area, four private sleeping quarters, and a full bathroom, ideal for hosting guests or staff.

• The Caretaker’s Home provides additional lodging for ranch hands or extended family.

A well-developed internal road system ensures easy access across the ranch’s diverse topography—from rolling pasture to rugged mesa. The terrain includes a blend of pinyon-juniper forest, sagebrush flats, native grasses, and rocky canyons, offering both visual splendor and ecological diversity.

Trophy Hunting & Family Recreation

Located within Colorado Game Management Unit 60, Sinbad Ranch is a trophy mule deer and elk hunting destination, known for producing mature animals and excellent success rates. The combination of habitat, seclusion, water, and elevation creates a premier hunting experience. Additional wildlife includes black bear, mountain lion, wild turkey, bobcat, and desert bighorn sheep.

“Owning Sinbad Ranch has been one of the great privileges of my life,” said ranch owner Scott Hillard. “It’s a place that humbles you—with its scale, its beauty, and its history. We’ve worked hard to maintain its integrity, and now it’s ready for someone else to take the reins and enjoy everything this land has to offer.”

Beyond hunting, the ranch is ideal for family recreation—with opportunities for ATV riding, fishing, camping, horseback riding, hiking, and stargazing. Its adjacency to the Manti-La Sal National Forest further enhances access to thousands of acres of public land for exploration and adventure.

Watkins adds “Whether you seek a working ranch, a sporting paradise, or a family refuge beyond the noise of the world, this is a place where the West still breathes—and where purpose, peace, and potential meet under an endless sky. Sinbad Ranch is ready for the next generation to step in and enjoy.”

Photo/Video Credit: Watkins Ranch Group

