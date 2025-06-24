UNITAR and the Permanent Mission of Peru Deliver Successful Workshop on Public Policy for Diplomats of the Group of 77 and China

24 June 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - UNITAR, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of Peru to the United Nations Office in Geneva, successfully concluded a high-level four-day workshop on public policy for social development.

Held at the Palais des Nations under the auspices of Peru’s chairmanship of the G77, the programme brought together diplomats from over a dozen G77 member states to strengthen key competencies in policy analysis, formulation and implementation in support of the 2030 Agenda.

The training, delivered from 16 to 19 June 2025, was led by Mr Alex Mejia, Director of UNITAR’s Division for People and Social Development and Head of the CIFAL Global Network, who moderated and delivered multiple sessions.

Participants engaged in an interactive curriculum designed to enhance their understanding of policymaking within complex multilateral environments.