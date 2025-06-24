OSCE Presence presents feasibility study for Research Centre on Local Development at Gjirokastra University

On 24 June, the OSCE Presence in Albania, in partnership with the University of Gjirokastra, presented the findings of a feasibility assessment for a Research Centre for Local Development.

The event convened academic staff, government representatives, civil society, students, and local stakeholders to discuss the pivotal role of research and data in supporting policymaking and fostering sustainable local development.

The meeting was officially opened by Professor Jaho Cana, Rector of the University of Gjirokastra; Ambassador Michel Tarran, Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania; and representatives from the Municipality of Gjirokastra and the Agency for the Support of Local Self-Government.

In his remarks, Ambassador Tarran, the Head of OSCE Presence in Albania, emphasized the critical role that academic research can play in addressing the complex issues confronting local communities. “Local governments are at the forefront of tackling challenges such as economic growth, depopulation, environmental degradation, and climate change. A dedicated research centre can provide the tools, analyses, and trained professionals necessary to support evidence-based decisions and build long-term resilience,” he stated.

The feasibility study, conducted by an OSCE-contracted expert, is the result of extensive consultations with academic staff, municipalities, and local stakeholders. It identifies clear needs, opportunities, and potential models for the establishment of an interdisciplinary research hub designed to support policy formulation, local economic and social development, and regional capacity-building.

This initiative forms part of the OSCE Presence’s ongoing support to strengthening local governance in Albania, by introducing new instruments and tools for co-operation among authorities, civil society, academia, and the business sector to foster sustainable and inclusive growth across the country.