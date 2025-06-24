OSCE convenes high-level Annual Security Review Conference to address the current security situation in the region

VIENNA, 24 JUNE 2025 – The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold a two-day Annual Security Review Conference (ASRC) in Vienna on 25 and 26 June 2025.

Organized this year by the Finnish 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship, the Conference will bring together diplomats and high-level officials from the capitals of the 57 OSCE participating States.

On 25 June, the opening session will feature keynote remarks by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (remotely), OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, and the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy of Finland Outi Holopainen.

Journalists are invited to follow the livestream of the keynote segment of the opening session, beginning at 11:30 on Wednesday, 25 June 2025: www.osce.org/live

The ASRC is one of the OSCE’s main events for fostering dialogue on regional security challenges, providing an essential platform for comprehensive discussions on contemporary security threats facing Europe and the role of the OSCE in addressing them.