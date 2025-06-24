Digital technologies as bridge between law enforcement and public: topic in focus at OSCE roundtable discussion

To explore how police can harness new and emerging technologies to strengthen community outreach and public engagement, the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department brought together law enforcement and civil society representatives on 18 and 19 June for an expert roundtable discussion in Vienna.

In the digital era, law enforcement agencies worldwide are increasingly using tools such as social media and mobile technologies to connect with the public. Participants highlighted how such digital innovations are key to fostering trust, enhancing public safety, and bridging gaps between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The roundtable discussion examined how these technologies can be used to reach diverse groups, from remote and underserved communities to youth for crime prevention efforts, as well as to enhance general public awareness and engagement.

Ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and equitable access were also topics that took center stage during the discussions. By addressing both opportunities and risks, participants reflected on strategies that can help develop and strengthen transparent, rights-respecting, and community-centered policing.

Key insights and recommendations from the discussions will be compiled into a short policy paper that will also contribute to a broader summary report to be published by the OSCE in late 2025.

This is the third event in the OSCE’s series of expert roundtable discussions on the use of new technologies by law enforcement. The paper of the first event in the series is available here.